Best Late-Night Fast Food

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

As a college student, we all truly love a late night, fast food run to satisfy our cravings and our stressed minds. I have learned over these past few years at college what some of the best food runs can be (depending on your order of course)! This is all opinion-based, so no hate will be shown here!

#1 Choice: Taco Bell

Taco Bell is the top fast food that is typically is at the top of the average college students list! Ranging from the Mountain Dew Baja Blast to the Doritos Locos Tacos, college students love the comfort that is found in the American twist on Mexican food. They also have very extended and late-night hours typically depending on the location.

#2 Choice: McDonald’s

As McDonald’s has served millions of people, they have managed to launch thousands of locations across the country. With being a location that typically has low prices as well as being on many American streets, this option has made its mark on a college students mind. From Big Macs to chicken nuggets to French fries, there is something for almost everybody at McDonald’s.

#3 Choice: Sonic

Sonic is also a perfect late night stop due to their extended hours! With many sweet treats as well as chili dogs, cheeseburgers, corn dogs, and more, this is the perfect description of an American Drive-Thru style restaurant. Although, this option isn’t as common in every single state, it is a great option to consider.

#4 Choice: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Finally, Raising Cane’s has managed to expand its chain recently in the last decade. With their delicious Cane’s sauce that is paired with their chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches, many people come back for more after they go for the first time. They also have amazing crinkle fries and chicken that will fulfill your comfort food needs.