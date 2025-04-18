This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

College can be difficult and stressful enough with all the assignments that are due, all the classes that we must attend, and the social statuses that we may have to uphold. Trust me, college dorm food shouldn’t be a worry of yours. Many college dorms come with a mini fridge to store food and drinks in your own room for your personal enjoyment. From my personal experience with this, here are some of my favorite foods that I have made from a college dorm standpoint.

Number 1: Easy Mac (specifically Kraft brand)

Now, you may remember these from your childhood where maybe your parents didn’t want to make the boxed macaroni and cheese. Easy macaroni and cheese can give you an easy, quick way to enjoy this comfort food simply from adding water and putting it in the microwave. The Kraft Brand is personally my favorite, and it can also be delicious with some shredded cheese if you keep that in your dorm.

Number 2: Hot Pockets

If you have freezer to maintain storage of hot pockets, this is another easy snack or light meal that you can have within the dorms. Since Hot Pockets have many flavors from Ham and Cheese to Pepperoni, there is typically some sort of type that fits every person’s liking. I like to also have ranch on hand as a condiment for hot pockets.

Number 3: “College Dorm” Quesadilla

For “college dorm” quesadillas, these are quite convenient to make and can also serve as a comfort food while studying. All you need is tortillas (any size), shredded cheese, and sour cream/hot sauce if desired. Simply have two tortillas and pour shredded cheese in the middle of those, then warm it up in the microwave.

Number 4: Pints of Ice Cream

If you are wanting to store a sweet treat in your dorm, pints of ice cream are easy to fit in the freezer and can serve to cope after maybe a long day or week of college assignments. Pints of ice cream are the iconic way to enjoy a sweet treat that requires very little effort and can be affordable depending on the brand.