Best Date Ideas to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you struggling to decide on a place to take your partner for a memorable Valentine’s Day date? A candle-lit dinner, a box of chocolates, and red roses will always do the trick, but if you’re looking for something unique try these ideas! We hope you enjoy!

Pottery Painting or Throwing

a. Craft something that will inspire happy memories for years to come on a pottery making date! A pottery class is a fun way to celebrate your romantic connection. Even if you have limited creative skills, your partner will appreciate the effort and love you put into the clay! Whether it’s a small plate, soup bowl, or figurine, a homemade gift always goes a long way.

2. Personal Perfume Making

b. Does your partner enjoy the smell of warm vanilla or sweet lavender? How about a personal perfume or cologne making class! These are not offered everywhere, however, it is a fun activity to show your love in a way that makes your significant other feel seen. Not everyone enjoys the same scents, so this experience will highlight the special qualities you love in your partner.

3. Cooking Class

c. Stepping out of your comfort zone is always enjoyable when doing it with someone you love. Creating new memories and cultivating experiences will only strengthen your bond! Whether you have experience in the kitchen or not, a cooking class can be a fun way to spend time with your partner. From making your favorite pasta dish to baking a cake, this activity will spark laughter and conversation for an unforgettable Valentine’s date!

Don’t let Valentine’s Day pass without celebrating your connection with your loved ones. Plan something special with the help of one of these suggestions to show your appreciation for your partner. Harness your creativity this romantic season and step outside your comfort zone. By choosing a date with intention, you will create fond, loving memories that last for years to come! Thank you so much for reading my article, I hope that it gave you some ideas to do with your partners!