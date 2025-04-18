Best Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Have you been looking for a delicious, easy chicken fried rice recipe to make for dinner? Well, I have a great recommendation for you! Sometimes being a college student makes it difficult to find food that you enjoy. This recipe is super delicious and is great for leftovers. You will need the following ingredients: 1lb of chicken breast, 6 cups of white rice, 2 Tbsp soy sauce, 1Tbsp of paprika, a bag of frozen peas/carrot mix, butter, salt, pepper, ¼ cup of white onion, 2 Tbsp of vegetable oil or avocado oil, and yum yum sauce (if wanted). The steps on how to cook this dish are below for you.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Step 1: Grab all your ingredients from the store or from your refrigerator and pantry.

Step 2: First, grab your chicken breast. You will need a cutting board, and you will dice the chicken into small cubes to your liking. Once the chicken is sliced, you will need a pan placed on medium heat. Put in the oil of your choice and then cook the chicken until fully cooked.

Step 3: While the chicken is being cooked, in a separate pan, start cooking the frozen vegetables and place a little bit of butter on bottom of the pan.

Step 4: Take the rice and warm up the rice in the microwave. Make sure that you have the Minute rice. Follow the directions on the box. Once the rice is cooked, stir in the rice with the vegetables pan.

Step 5: Put in paprika, salt, pepper, ¼ cup of onion, and mix with the chicken.

Step 6: Once all the seasonings and the onion are mixed, add this mixture to the rice.

Step 7: Once fully cooked, make sure that you plate the portions to your desire and add a bit of yum-yum sauce.