Best “Binge-Worthy” Shows to Watch with your Friends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back, everyone! Now that college is back in session, you may be running into your college friends more often. If you are unsure what shows to watch when you are hanging out altogether, I have some recommendations that may fit!

Number 3: Grey’s Anatomy

Ever since this show aired many years ago, it has been a success. There are many parts to the show that will fit a wide variety of individuals. From romance to drama to medical procedures, this show has always glued me to the screen. Also, if you want a more extensive watch, this show is a great pick!

Number 2: One Tree Hill

Although, “One Tree Hill” is a show from the early 2000s, there is a nostalgic vibe that the show produces for its viewers. From the intriguing romance from intense plot twists, this show has grown to be one of my absolute favorites! This show is definitely worth checking out if you aren’t sure what show to watch.

Number 1: Friends

This sitcom has been such a popular, well-known show for many decades. With very popular actors/actresses who made their start from this show, you are sure to resonate with one of the many main characters. If you need a good laugh and are looking for a comedy, this is the exact show that you want to pick up!

Now, with all of these recommendations, it’s time to grab your friends! I appreciate you all reading this article! There will be more articles similar to this one coming. Stay tuned!