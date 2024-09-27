Best Activities to Spark Your Fall Spirit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

That time of year is arriving when the leaves begin to turn and when pumpkin spice seemingly appears around every corner. Fall is celebrated from the beginning of September through the end of November, allowing plenty of time for activities that satisfy your fall spirit. While the autumn activities of cultures around the world vary tremendously, I want to focus on common American fall activities that everyone from children to the elderly can absolutely adore.

Apple Picking

Whether you visit a local apple orchard, or decide to explore the selection of a farmer’s market, fresh apples are a key feature of the fall pallet. Apple picking can be a great photo opportunity, as well as bonding for you and your family or friends. Apple cider is a delicious perk also, especially if you get it fresh from the orchard!

Pumpkin Painting

Picking out a little to a large pumpkin from the pumpkin patch or the store can be an intense amount of fun. Often times, it is common to paint pumpkins with interesting personal components like a favorite food or sport. Carving pumpkins into Jack-o’-Lanterns is also a common tradition, although, painting can provide a cleaner alternative for those living in a dorm or small apartment.

Stuff a Scarecrow

Now, this type of activity isn’t necessarily as common. Often times, at local harvest festivals in your hometown, they may offer a build-your-own scarecrow. In my hometown, there used to be a system where you can pick out the type of pants, shirt, and face that can be included in your scarecrow. Having a scarecrow to take home to put on your porch or steps can be a great addition to your fall decor!

Build Leave Piles

Especially for children, leaf piles are very fun and full of enjoyment. It can be a mental test for children as to how high they can stack the leaves. Jumping into a leaf pile (depending on how voluminous) can be like jumping onto a bed, but with a hint of the outdoor scent!

Warner Bros

Fall Movie Marathon

It is easy to always find a great deal of comfort with cuddling upon on the couch or in bed, and turning on your favorite fall and Halloween movies. Many people watch a variety of movies from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, Goosebumps, Scream, and more. You can never go wrong with watching a fall-themed movie.

Spooky Pizza Building

This is a trend that some of you may have seen on TikTok. Whether it is completed with a significant other, a sibling, or a grandparent, making pizza can never not be a good time. Buying your own build-your-own-pizza kit can often be a delicious craft for anyone since you can choose your own toppings! Popular shapes to form the crust into include ghosts, pumpkins, or a bat!

Haunted Houses

For some more teen and adult friendly fun, haunted houses can be just the thrill that you need. Whether you go to a well-known amusement park or to a local high school for their haunted house pop-up, they can be fun for everyone. Always check the fear level before attending, but walking through a haunted house with a pounding-feeling in your chest may be just the right thing for you!

Corn Mazes

Corn mazes are the strategic, mind-twisting fall favorite that enrapture many families who love a fall event! Some corn mazes range from 5 minutes to being lost for nearly an hour. Who doesn’t love trying to find your way out of a corn maze?

Her Campus Media

Swing by Starbucks for their Fall Menu

A fall favorite in terms of whether it is a drink or food flavor is pumpkin spice! Pumpkin spice, as well as apple crisp are the featured fall flavors at Starbucks this season! Popular drinks for the fall menu appear to be the pumpkin cream cold brew, a pumpkin white mocha, an apple crisp macchiato, or an apple crisp chai latte! Go swing by your Starbucks to get the autumn flavor right at the tip of your tongue!

Hayrides

A popular, antique favorite to kick off the fall season are hayrides! Even recently within the last decade, many thrill parks or family fall festivals will have a tractor pulling a hall-filled trailer through a scenery full of freshly-fallen leaves. Now, there is even such thing as haunted hayrides whether they feature scare actors to accompany you along the trail.

Farmer’s Markets

Farmer’s Markets are a treat, especially for adults and the older generation. Fall markets can feature the most popular items that are on sale to enhance your food variety. These items include: fresh produce, baked items, honey from local dispensaries, apple cider, and more!

Trick-or-Treating

Trick-or-Treating is hands-down the most popular fall and Halloween event that I have on the list. Especially for the whole family, going to local houses to pick up some of that free delicious candy in your Halloween costume may be just what you need this fall. You can never be told old to have some fun and eat some candy!

Overall, it definitely depends on your fall preferences to where you can enjoy this fan-favorite time of year! Whether you enjoy an activity on this list or your own family tradition, it is important to take time for yourself and enjoy the world around you. The fall season gives everyone a great opportunity to do that, so go take advantage of all the fall activities near you!