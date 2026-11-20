This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello, everyone! Welcome back to another article! This week, I have been reflecting on ways to destress during finals week and the holiday season coming up soon after! Baking can be a great way to destress from coursework that may be troubling you. Additionally, the stressors that come from the holidays and life in general can also lead some to look for a way to destress. I know that this coming holiday season, I wanted to give this tactic a try to help myself and give back to loved ones. By baking some of my favorite holiday baked goods, this may help to spread joy and appreciation to those closest to me. This isn’t to say that you should feel obligated to do this, but rather it can show an act of kindness during this time of the year.

Step #1: Grab your favorite people to help you bake!

I absolutely love hanging out with other people, and baking can be a great bonding activity. Spending time with your friends and family during such a stressful time of the year can help to alleviate your stress or worries. I used to bake with my parents to help bond with them and also provide a little sweet treat for the household. Having others to bake with can help to promote conversation and add in the social aspect to your life that you may be missing!

Step #2: Make your grocery list and baking necessities!

Although, buying groceries may not sound like the most exciting thing to do, it can be loads of fun when it comes to baking! Trying to map out what items that you may need for your baking desires can be helpful to allow the grocery store to be less stressful. I know that often times, we may buy more items than what we need for our recipes. This can naturally happen though, but it can add some excitement to the grocery trip!

Step #3: Organizing ingredients!

Once arriving back from the grocery store or once you have all your ingredients, it is important to stay organized! By determining what baked item that you will make first, this will allow for you to grab the ingredients that you need in the present moment. Then, being able to pack away the ingredients that aren’t needed will give you the proper space that you need for your baking!

Step #4: Time to bake the recipe!

Now, it is time for the fun to begin! Making sure that you have your recipe out with you so that you have a reference to follow is definitely beneficial. Taking your time and following each step of the recipe instructions will hopefully give the baked goods a chance to formulate correctly. This is where the experimentation and creativity can take place, but also having organization present too. Enjoy this time with those you invited to bake with you or have this be a chance for self care!

Step #5: Cool the items and pack them!

This step is probably one of the least interactive parts of the baking, but it is still important. Giving the baked goods a chance to cool can aid the baked goods in taking shape. Sometimes with cookies or cakes if they are touched while they are too warm, it can cause them to fall apart. You wouldn’t want your hard work to go to waste, which is why it can be useful to take the time to cool your baked goods. Then, once they are cooled, the packaging can take place. Whether you use sandwich bags or sealed containers, it is good to pack the items to ensure good quality!

Step #6: Share with others and try them out yourselves!

Even if you may not want to share these baked goods with others, it can be fun to try out and taste the items that you took the time to bake. Having a sweet treat to enjoy in the house that you put the effort into making can be a greatly rewarding experience. If you choose to share these baked goods with others, it can give you a chance to make others feel special or loved in the way of gift giving. Make sure that regardless of the situation that you give yourself the ability to enjoy your baking experience and reflect!

Thank you all for taking the time in reading this article! It is important to remember that taking time for yourself can be a good way to destress and take your mind off of life currently. This isn’t to say that this is an automatic way that your stress will vanish, but it can add some sweetness and fun into your life. We hope that you enjoyed this article and stay tuned for more articles coming from our chapter!