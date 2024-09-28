Are you not on #StudyTok? Helpful Study Tips for Midterms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Midterms are approaching FAST which means there’s a lot of sleepless nights coming up for us (especially the STEM girlies – we see you!). Studying can already be difficult enough, so here are some helpful study tips found on TikTok that can upgrade those late nights. Find what works for you and implement it into the rest of your college career for better study habits.

First, lets begin with the basics – getting ready to study!

She looks like Rory Gilmore, the queen of studying – Savannah shows you a great way to prep.

Heard of the 3-2-1 Method? Me too.

Did you know that there are TWO of them? Me neither! @erinmerylstudy explains how to get ready to study.

And Jesstudy explains the 3-2-1 Recall Method.

Read it 3 times until you fully understand. – Say it 2 times out loud so you actively recall the material. – Write it 1 time: blurting is a great method for memorization. Without looking at your notes, write down everything you remember.

The Blurting Method (sounds like a PSYCHOLOGICAL horror film – love that!)

Sosi demonstrates how to do this study method and increase your grades.

Time to grab a friend… or five

Use Liz’s method for group studying.

@thebeekid a study method that actually works for me in college lol 🥲 ♬ Oblivion – Grimes

She says unconventional, I say smart!

@itsclairejean shares a tip about listening to music when studying.

Need to SUMMARIzE those lengthy notes?

Patty shares the secret weapon.

And finally, the big one: 12 HOUR STUDY CHALLENGE!

Some videos on TikTok will have a warning about how the people within the video are performed or supervised by professionals, so I feel it’s only appropriate to give a warning here.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO EAT AND DRINK SOMETHING, WHILE ALSO STANDING AND MOVING YOUR BODY IF YOU WISH TO TAKE PART IN A LONG STUDY SESSION. Long periods of studying can affect your focus and ability to retain and recall information, and have other effects too.

Done smart, quite a few people have taken on this challenge and feel positive in the end. For inspiration on how to succeed, you can watch Jemma Violet take on the challenge.

For more, you can search online or go on #StudyTok and find tips, motivation and great aesthetics! Good luck on your exams (I know I need it)!