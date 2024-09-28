Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Woman sitting on bed with laptop and books
Woman sitting on bed with laptop and books
Photo by Windows from Unsplash
Culture

Are you not on #StudyTok? Helpful Study Tips for Midterms

Camden Spann
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Midterms are approaching FAST which means there’s a lot of sleepless nights coming up for us (especially the STEM girlies – we see you!). Studying can already be difficult enough, so here are some helpful study tips found on TikTok that can upgrade those late nights. Find what works for you and implement it into the rest of your college career for better study habits.

First, lets begin with the basics – getting ready to study!

She looks like Rory Gilmore, the queen of studying – Savannah shows you a great way to prep.

@savannahlsmith

hope this helps!! #study #studytips #studytip #studytok #studying #school #highschool #fall #fallaesthetic

♬ gilmore lala – <3

Heard of the 3-2-1 Method? Me too.

Did you know that there are TWO of them? Me neither! @erinmerylstudy explains how to get ready to study.

@erinmerylstudy

Don’t think you always need to dive straight into a study session; you’d stretch before a run! #studytips #studytok #studying #alevels #gcses

♬ original sound – erinmerylstudy

And Jesstudy explains the 3-2-1 Recall Method.

@jesstudyofficial

Struggle with forgetfulness? Don’t worry, I got you 😌 Use these 3 steps (save this for later📌): – Read it 3 times until you fully understand. – Say it 2 times out loud so you actively recall the material. – Write it 1 time: blurting is a great method for memorization. Without looking at your notes, write down everything you remember. This trick helped me get better grades, and it can help you too! 🎓💯 Need help? DM me ‘guide’ and I’ll help you out Want more of this on your feed? Comment “studytok”🗨️ Inspo: studytipd Follow me for more valuable content🗝️ #studytok #studytips #studymotivation #studywithme #studyhacks #productivity

♬ suono originale – Jesstudy – Jesstudy

The Blurting Method (sounds like a PSYCHOLOGICAL horror film – love that!)

Sosi demonstrates how to do this study method and increase your grades.

@misskaiixo

try this out for your next exam i promise you’ll thank yourself #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #bigsisteradvice #studytok #studytips #advicetok #xyzbca

♬ Otra Vez – ProdMarvin

Time to grab a friend… or five

Use Liz’s method for group studying.

@thebeekid

a study method that actually works for me in college lol 🥲

♬ Oblivion – Grimes

She says unconventional, I say smart!

@itsclairejean shares a tip about listening to music when studying.

@itsclairejean

my friends and family think I’m crazy for this but IT WORKS!! #focus #productivity #focustips #productivitytips

♬ original sound – itsclairejean

Need to SUMMARIzE those lengthy notes?

Patty shares the secret weapon.

@studywpatty

Replying to @ZINA how i use a summarizer to make notes for me, ive put the one i use in my bio #study #studytok #studyhacks #studytips #studytechniques

♬ original sound – patty – patty

And finally, the big one: 12 HOUR STUDY CHALLENGE!

Some videos on TikTok will have a warning about how the people within the video are performed or supervised by professionals, so I feel it’s only appropriate to give a warning here.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO EAT AND DRINK SOMETHING, WHILE ALSO STANDING AND MOVING YOUR BODY IF YOU WISH TO TAKE PART IN A LONG STUDY SESSION. Long periods of studying can affect your focus and ability to retain and recall information, and have other effects too.

Done smart, quite a few people have taken on this challenge and feel positive in the end. For inspiration on how to succeed, you can watch Jemma Violet take on the challenge.

@jemmaviolett

Lets go academic baddies #studytok #studywithme #studyvlog #vlog #studymotivation

♬ original sound – Jemma Violet

For more, you can search online or go on #StudyTok and find tips, motivation and great aesthetics! Good luck on your exams (I know I need it)!

Camden Spann

Youngstown '24

I am a Senior at Youngstown State University achieving a degree in Merchandising: Fashion & Interiors with a double minor in Journalism and Creative Writing.