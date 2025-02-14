Are you looking for some cheap and fun things to do as a college student? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Then I have got you covered, being a college student isn’t easy financially so here are a list of ideas that I did with some of my college friends. These activities can be with your friends or your significant other if you have one on campus. Some of these ideas might cost a little money or might be free. These activities will make a fun night/day with your friends, roommates, or your significant other.

The first activity that I have that would be fun is to have a movie/game night. You could do this with your friends, roommates, or suitemates. You could also do a potluck with your friends for this movie/game night where each person attending could bring a snack. I did a movie/game night with some of my suitemates in my dorm and it was a blast. I defiantly recommend this activity if you want to get to know your roommates better or just spend time with them.

The second activity or event that you could do is to go see if the YSU University Theatre program has a show going on. If they do you as a current YSU student can get in for free. This would be fun to do because you are seeing a live show and supporting live theatre. This event can be a fun outing in the evening for friends or roommates. You could go out to dinner before the show at a cheap reasonable restaurant and then go to the show.

Lastly a third activity that you could do is have an ice-cream run with your friends, significant other, or roommate’s. What better place is there then to go to the famous Handel’s Ice-cream. Which is located just 13 minutes away from campus on 3931 Handel’s Ct. Handel’s has a variety of flavors of ice-cream that is homemade. In my opinion Handel’s has the best ice-cream in Youngstown! Handel’s offers ice-cream sandwiches, cones, sundaes, shakes, hurricanes and so much more.

I hope this list of activities helped you out to find something fun to do while in college. It is good to go out with your friends or your significant other and not worry about college for day. All the activities that I listed on here are either stuff you can do in your dorm, on campus, or off-campus. All these activities are cheap, and some are free to do. But most importantly have fun while doing these activities and don’t stress about college because it is important to give your brain a break and have fun.