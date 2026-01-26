Affordable College Snacks: YUM!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back, everyone! I may have been writing this article while I was hungry, but that’s okay! Now, I’ve been trying to find the best snacks that I am enjoy that are also affordable. I am truly a picky eater when it comes to my snacks, so I’ve really been working to figure out what snacks are the best for my pantry. Here are some of my recommendations if you are looking for some various snacks to test out!

Number 3: Popcorn

Kirby Barth / Spoon

I know that this snack is a bit broad for what you may be looking for, but I also love how you can cater popcorn to each “vibe” that you have. Sometimes, if you want a sweeter treat, you can make a dessert popcorn. If you are looking for more of a cheesy, salty alternative, there are also some options for you! Some of my personal favorite popcorns include: white cheddar popcorn, s’mores popcorn, and movie theatre popcorn. Popcorn also tends to run fairly cheap, which may be perfect for the budget that you may have!

Number 2: Toaster Strudels

Courtesy of Pillsbury/Canva

Now, I know that these are typically viewed as a breakfast food, but these treats are wonderful. Especially growing up, these were very popular when I was a kid. I love how many different assortments of flavors that they are to choose from. Some of their flavors include: Cream Cheese and Strawberry, Apple, Cinnamon Roll, and more! Additionally, they are a quick, easy snack for when you are “on-the-go.” I think that these also have a flavor for everyone to indulge in, which is why they are one of my top choices.

Number 1: Chobani Flip Yogurts

Alex Frank / Spoon

I absolutely love the Chobani Flip yogurts! My friend actually recommended these to me and always has them at our apartment. After my first time having this delicious yogurt, I was hooked on it! I like how they aren’t too terrible for your health and have a variety of flavors to choose from. There is really a yogurt flavor for every individual, no matter how picky you may be. Now, they aren’t as affordable as some yogurts, but they are a great snack or dessert to munch on. Some of my favorite flavors include: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry, Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Cup, and Red Velvet Cupcake. These yogurts will not disappoint you!

Now, that I have given you a few different options for snacks, it’s time to decide whether you will indulge in them or not! I really appreciate how easy these snacks are to locate at any grocery store. Many of these snacks may look more to the sweet side of things, but I always have a bit of a “sweet tooth.” I hope that you enjoyed this article. Thank you for reading! Let us know if you like our “snack-themed” content.