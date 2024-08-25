5 Ways To Ace Your Next Interview

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With class back in session and the semester starting up again, it’s important to remember that interview season is always right around the corner. Whether it’s for a part-time position, a summer internship, or that first step in your real career, interviews are a crucial component of one’s development and future. As a college student, you should always be prepared to present the best version of yourself, complete with a resume, handshake, and confident demeanor. Here are five tips to help you ace your next interview:

Dress To impress In a world of sweatpants, oversized tees, and baggy hoodies, face the day in a crisp shirt, wrinkleless pants, and fitted blazer. Show your future employers that you are serious about accepting responsibility by presenting your skills and character in an adult manner. First impressions are a lasting and valuable factor in both successful interviews and prosperous careers. By looking sharp, you can revolutionize your feelings, impressing both the interviewers and yourself. Shake the hand In the midst of COVID-19 and a changing social climate, the art of a strong, confident handshake has become lost. In an interview, the gesture illustrates experience, passion, and strength without the utterance of a single word. When meeting with a panel of multiple individuals, take the time to shake the hand of every person at the table, showing the ability to split your attention and demonstrate a personable character. Using your right hand, confidently grasp the inner web of another’s hand and squeeze it firmly in a slight up-and-down motion. This action will display professionalism, strength, and agreement at both the beginning and end of a conversation. do your research Photo by Burst from Pexels If a company is taking the time to select your application for an interview, it’s important that you take your time to research the company and the position you are interested in. This includes developing a healthy understanding of the organization’s mission, programs, and recent activities. With this information, you can confidently answer questions about why you are interested their corporation, the experience you’re looking for, and how your skills are a perfect match for their team. Ask questions As easy as it can be to let the discussion become entirely lead by your interviewer, the session should also allow for questions from the hopeful applicant. Questions like “What are the corporation’s plans for growth and development over the next five years?” or “How is working here different then anywhere else you have worked?” will deepen your understanding of the position and thoroughly impress future employers. This time might be offered by the interviewer or suggested by yourself, promising to enrich your conversation and help you shine in a large pool of applicants. Advocate for you Take the time and energy to prepare for this interview, giving yourself the best opportunity to achieve success. Arrive early to display punctuality and allow time to calm your nerves. When the big show arrives, don’t be afraid to mention the relevance of your past experience, the skills your bring to the team, and the passion your are eager to apply to the potential position. Interviews are not a time to appear shy or coy about your abilities, with confidence and people skills being amongst the top sought after characteristics of employers across the country.

After reading these tips, you will be ready to ace your next interview in a confident and smooth manner. Forget sweaty palms, stuttering sentences, and embarrassing coffee stains as this advice will guide you towards success and opportunity. Good luck in your next interview and congratulations on taking a step into your future!