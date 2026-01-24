5 Items you NEED for a Snowstorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi again, lovely readers! With the impending snowstorm upon us and some inspiration from our chapter’s latest event, I decided to write a fun piece for you. Who knows, it may even prove to be helpful. With that being said, I am going to share with you guys some things I would want to have with me if I were snowed in.

If I were snowed in and couldn’t leave my house, I would choose to have my phone and a power bank. This is because I would want to have some way to communicate with loved ones and have some sort of entertainment. I would use the power bank to charge my phone, as I can always charge it in my car when its battery is low. I would also want to have a jug of water and canned chicken because I need to have basic necessities to continue living. Now I know the sound of chicken in a can is not appetizing, but at least it can still be used if the power goes out. I mean, if I’m going to be snowed in, I’m not going to starve. Lastly, I would choose a good book to read and pass the time. I have actually been trying to read this one book, The Cousins by Karen M. McManus, for the past five months, so this would be the perfect opportunity.

I hope you guys enjoyed the piece and found a helpful tip or two. If you live in any area that is expected to be affected by the upcoming snowstorm, stock up and be prepared. Stay warm and stay safe until next time!