The Female Footprint: Honoring Monumental Women Around The World

In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, here is a list of remarkable women around the world whose efforts and capabilities are worth mentioning. As young adults finding new careers and constantly seeking motivation, these women can be considered as role models in their fields and industries.

1. Female Reporters & Journalists

Reporters around the world risk their lives, whether it be fighting for the truth, rebeling against those who deny the truth, or reporting live during conflicts. Sitting in the comfort of our homes, we don’t realize the heavy impact these women have politically and environmentally. From posting on social media to constantly speaking on mainstream media, women like @byplestia, @wizard_bisan1, @rashidatlaib, @zeenaaqel, and more on instagram, as well as women like Marie Colvin, Malala Yousafzai, and many others who have worked for news outlets and expressed their values on the mainstream media. The women mentioned above have made immeasurable impacts.

2. women in stem

Women in STEM is a rather recent and new phenomenon because many women were denied the right to education or even the right to work. Many women around the world have participated in various organizations that have allowed themselves and other women to pursue a career in STEM. Today we have the most incredible and talented women doing research and working in this industry, whether it’s in the science fields, the technology fields, the engineering fields, or the mathematics fields. From teachers and mentors to working actively as healthcare and engineering professionals, women have definitely made their mark in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

3. business women

As a male dominant field, business is not limited to just the male demographic. There are many who have made their mark as successful business women. From becoming some of the largest entrepreneurs like Indra Nooyi, to famous business owners like Oprah Winfrey, and even most of the celebs today such as Rihanna and Beyonce. Although these women may not be everyone’s ideal role models, they have definitely distinguished themselves as successful business women. The talent in women like these is astounding. These women have paved the way for future generations to equally establish their businesses because women can.

4. women in politics

One example that comes to mind is Benazir Bhutto, a former Pakistani Prime Minister and the first female elected to lead a democratic government in a muslim-majority country. Although her time as a female Prime Minister was rough, now the UN has up to 26.5% of women as Members of Parliament. Just like in the STEM and business realm, women have come far in the political field, where they now have the power to make a significant impact on the policies that drive their communities.