Neville is the True “Chosen One,” Not Harry Potter

Growing up, I was always captivated by the magical world of Harry Potter. I followed Harry’s journey closely, cheering him on as he faced countless challenges and ultimately defeated Voldemort. However, as I grew older and re-read the series, I began to see a different hero emerge – Neville Longbottom.

Neville may not have been the “chosen one” officially, but his story aligns with the prophecy to a T. From a clumsy and insecure boy to a brave and determined leader, Neville’s growth throughout the series is remarkable. He faced his own struggles and fears head-on, ultimately proving himself to be just as courageous as Harry.

Sybill Trelawney, the Divination professor at Hogwarts, determined a prophecy that a boy born at the end of July would be the one to kill Voldemort. At the time (1980), there were two boys born at the end of July, Neville Longbottom; July 30th, and Harry Potter; July 31st. Ultimately, Voldemort decided to go for Harry, in which he failed because Harry’s mother sacrificed herself for him.

Once Harry entered Hogwarts, the idea of him being “the chosen one” was engrained in his mind by his peers and professors. Trying to fulfill the prophecy, Harry goes on a mission to kill Voldemort once and for all. Even after all his efforts, it was Neville that made the final move that ultimately ended Voldemort’s life.

In my eyes, Neville is the true “chosen one” of the Harry Potter series. He met the requirements of the prophecy more than Harry. Harry might have destroyed 6 out of the 7 horcruxes, but Neville destroyed the last one which led to Voldemort’s death.