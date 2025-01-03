It’s Been A Long Time Coming: My Experience At The Eras Concert

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at York U chapter.

Some dreams feel so distant —until one day you’re in it.

It is no secret that Taylor Swift has changed my life. Since I was a little girl, her music has been a constant companion, carrying me through pivotal moments and shaping my personal growth. All my blog articles have at least one Taylor Swift reference, but this one differs. This one is a full dedication to her.

The highly unlikely, basically impossible moment happened: I went to the concert of the century—Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The moment I never thought would happen became my reality. I won the “great war,” as everyone says. And let me tell you, it was worth every bit of anticipation.

Leading up to the concert, I could hardly believe it was real. I was filled with gratitude to have the opportunity to witness the most magical concert of my life (a forever thank you, Riya!). I also share that night with my other friends, who have been there for me just as much as Taylor Swift has.

The Eras Tour was truly enchanting—my first Taylor Swift concert and a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Words feel inadequate to describe the seamless transitions between her memorable album eras. The production was a work of art.

The atmosphere was magical as thousands of fans—each dressed in their favorite era—came together to celebrate Taylor’s music. It wasn’t just a concert; it was a shared experience of joy, nostalgia, and connection.

Songs that I have sung over the years with my friends, at events, in my room alone, on the subway, etc., were such sacred times, all leading up to the most sacred one. Witnessing Taylor Swift singing my favourite mashup of her folklore album was something I never thought I would witness. It has been about three years since that album changed my life forever, particularly her three songs: August, Illicit Affairs and My Tears Ricochet. I had never sung louder in my whole life than in that moment.

The Eras Tour wasn’t just about dressing up and screaming along to the lyrics. It was about experiencing girlhood, friendship, and togetherness. These songs—ones I’ve sung alone in my room, with friends at events, or quietly on subway rides—became even more sacred hearing them live.

The Eras concert was a phenomenon. I hope people get to experience it in their lifetime. All of us fans come from different walks of life, but for those few hours, we shared a collective experience that we will remember for the rest of our lives. “It was rare; I remember it all too well” (Swift, 2021).

That night, it was me – dressed in my red era – surrounded by the circle of friends with whom I got to share the experience, along with thousands of other fans and, of course, Taylor Swift.

The whole time, I kept asking myself, “Is this real life?’ I just couldn’t believe my eyes and thought I was in a dream. Even after the concert ended, I felt like I couldn’t comprehend what just happened.

I am eternally grateful for that sparkling night, what I would also call “the best day.” It is a moment that cannot be repeated or replicated. While the concert slipped away into a moment in time and is now a memory, I feel so lucky to carry the memories with me, knowing I can always revisit that joyful feeling inside my soul.

To Taylor Swift, thank you for your music, your art and for giving all of us the chance to experience something so extraordinary.