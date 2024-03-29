The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Politics can be overwhelming to say the least. As a woman, it’s extra depressing because the global members that make up our elected officials are overwhelmingly male. Growing up in an era where we are taught to believe women can do anything and all genders are equal, it is difficult to see the lack of representation in our world leaders.

Because of this vast majority, it’s easy to forget that there have been some remarkable women in offices around the world. I’ve listed just a few prominent ones to temporarily combat the political blues.

Margret Thatcher

One of the most famous women and world leaders in history, Margret Thatcher, also known as the “Iron Lady,” served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for over a decade. Her policies, particularly in regards to economics, were so notable that they became known as Thatcherism. Though her extreme measures were beloved by many and bolstered her country’s economic independence, she was not without her haters and actually survived an assassination attempt in 1984.

Pearlette louisy

The fifth Governor General of St. Lucia, Pearlette Louisy spent an astounding 20 years in office. As a former teacher, she was extremely passionate about education and has advanced arts and education in St. Lucia exponentially. She was awarded International Woman of the Year for her contributions and was bestowed not one, but two “Dame” titles between 1999 and 2001 from Queen Elizabeth.

kamala harris

Well known today as the current Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris is the first Black, first South Asian, and first woman to ever hold this position. This position also makes her the highest-ranking woman ever in the United States. A certified lawyer, Harris worked for the District Attorney Office in California before entering politics. Her representation is said to be pivotal in the next generation of women leaders in America. Currently, she is running for another term.

julia gillard

Julia Gillard was the 27th Prime Minister of Australia from 2010-2013. Among other things, Gillard is highly regarded for her feminist contributions during her tenure. In 2012 she defended herself against her opposition and her response became known as the “Misogyny Speech.” Famous globally, the address pioneered a new set of standards for women in politics and a new precedent for the way that they are treated inside and outside of office.

indira gandhi

Former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi served for three full terms (going on four until her assasanation) as the first female Prime Minister in India’s history. She was known as the most powerful woman in the world when she was in office and was named Woman of the Millenium, likely due to the way she fortified India’s autonomy in spite of attacks from both China and Pakistan. She also led poverty movements as well as the “Green Revolution” that made India self-sufficient in producing food.

Kim Campbell

The first and only Prime Minister of Canada, Kim Campbell served as successor for less than 6 months in office, until the following federal election. She is highly educated and practised law before her shift to politics. Unlike others on this list, she did not achieve high political acclaim and has been all but forgotten in history. Nonetheless, her feat as the only woman in this position in Canada’s history is monumental.

jacinda ardern

Jacinda Ardern was the 40th prime minister of New Zealand. She won her election by a landslide and During her time in office had one of the most diverse cabinets in the history of New Zealand, made up of Indigenous peoples, members of the LGBTQ+ community and an astonishing ⅖ members being women. She is also one of the most commended world leaders for her handling of COVID-19, among other things, and was honoured as “Dame.”

Hope you enjoyed this list, learnt something you didn’t know, and maybe were just a little bit inspired too.