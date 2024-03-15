Everything Has An End: The Existential Crisis that is “Entropy”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Entropy is a complex topic that I stumbled across in the most unsuspecting of ways – through a Daniel Caesar song. While the song, titled “Entropy” was written in 2019, I came across it in 2023 and ever since, it has held a special place in my heart – especially during times of difficulty.

The song begins with verse that you might’ve heard before:

“I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad-Gita

Vishnu was trying to persuade the prince that, he should do his duty

And, to impress him, takes on his multi-armed form, and says

‘Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds’”

You may recognize the quote from J. Robert Oppenheimer, especially the last line; “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.” However, it is actually quoted from a Hindu scripture called the Bhagavad Gita.

The Bhagavad Gita translates to “Song of God” and is an old, very sacred, Hindu text. It follows a warrior named Arjuna and the Hindu God of love and protection, Krishna. The story unfolds as Arjuna prepares for a battle against his cousin over a land dispute. Krishna acts as a mentor and guides Arjuna through this troubling time, teaching him valuable lessons about life and existence.

Daniel Caesar starts off “Entropy” with those powerful lines and segues into a deep, sorrowful song about finding peace despite the unstoppable nature of entropy. For those that are like me (and know nothing about entropy), it is the second law of Thermodynamics. (Do not ask me what that means).

Entropy is essentially this idea that everything in this Universe started from nothing and will return to nothing. Everything will come to an end, sooner or later. Nothing is permanent, nor for certain.

Daniel Caesar’s ability to take a complex topic, such as Thermodynamics, and write a beautiful song that touches the deepest parts of your soul, is truly remarkable and is a reflection of his unmatched talent.

This article was inspired by two very special people who are no longer with us – Gita and Cameron – in honour of their birthdays this March.

Their loss speaks to the nature of entropy, to the fact that death is inescapable. Their lives prior-to speak to our solution to this menacing notion of impermanence in life.

I believe that their existences can teach us how to have some ownership over the ticking time-bomb that is our end. While we cannot ever escape it, we can make sure that we live life in a way that’s equivalent to pointing the middle finger at death.

These two beautiful souls lived life with absolutely no regrets. Nothing anyone said or did could change their actions nor their thoughts. They were as authentic as people could come and because of that, they led loud, action-packed lives. They were also remarkably fearless in a way that allowed them to live these full lives. Nothing held them back.

Live like Cameron. Live like Gita. Just do whatever you must to live life to the absolute fullest.

I recently read something regarding what you want your eulogy to sound like someday… who do you want to be remembered as? What do you want to be remembered for? While I wouldn’t advise anyone to lose sleep over this, it’s something to think about… thinking about who you want to be when you leave this plane is a huge step in becoming that person.

Going back to the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna mentions that the soul is immortal. It is only the vessel (the body) that dies. In a sense, your legacy is all that is left behind after you leave your mortal existence behind – and that’s only until the last person remembers you. Why not make it a worthwhile legacy?

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, life is short – there’s no knowing when our time will come to an end. Of course, it’s important not to fixate on the end because then you miss out on everything in between.

With that being said, live every day like it’s your last – it might very well be.