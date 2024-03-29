Dine With Me: My Version of “Entertaining Beautifully”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am notorious for escaping into the city and mindlessly spending my time eating at restaurants and walking through the hustle and bustle. I love going out and exploring what’s beyond my front door. However, lately I have discovered that I am in my hosting era. Not themed parties (yet) or holiday celebrations, but I’m talking about get-togethers that require no occasion, and never an afterthought. The everyday moments. A girls night in.

It’s also not the grand dinner parties elegantly showcased on social media at someone’s apartment because let’s be real, I don’t have my own place. However, I keep it lowkey but add my personal flair, mimicking what I see on social media. I happily describe myself as a 22-year-old student with good taste in food and entertaining, but on a budget.

How do I add my personal flair? I will decorate tables with tablecloths, use fancier napkins than the regular day ones, and have a centerpiece. A table or eating area must always look presentable and inviting, calling guests in to sit and enjoy the evening. For me, flowers always do the trick. And most importantly, those who know me know that I always wear jeans no matter how casual the party is.

I am not sure when this hosting craze has started, but I know that I find joy in prepping for guests because I am a creative soul. It’s also a lot of fun putting things together and showcasing my hard work. I have not hosted dinner parties because I am still learning how to cook with the culinary knowledge and passion people hold. So, an after-dinner vibe is my cup of tea.

An after-dinner vibe for me is preparing finger foods for guests that can be enjoyed after a dinner meal, so when they come over, they are full but have plenty of room in their stomachs to indulge in some late-night snacks. I take pride in what I serve because not only do I adore food, but food is nourishment for the soul, as it shows people that I value who they are.

Tip #1: Prepare what you’re serving in advance.

I always consider my guests and discuss with them what I am thinking about preparing, asking for their input and opinions. While people have similar food favorites, it is important for me to offer food that reflects guests that are invited. After all, it’s not about them! What is on the menu also depends on the number of guests, even though I find that I always over-prepare anyway. There is a lot to think about beforehand, even if the get-together is simple.

What I have been preparing lately are charcuterie boards which are a staple at parties because they taste delicious and are fun to assemble. Offering a variety of treats gives guests choice in what they want to eat, which goes back to the idea about food as nourishment for the soul. Thanks to the many years of eating charcuterie boards at other parties, working in a deli and Pinterest, it is my duty to successfully arrange charcuterie boards in a way that is aesthetically pleasing and organized, filling treats in every crevice so it looks appetizing. Who wants to talk over cheese and deli meat that is just thrown onto a wooden board? Making the boards is an art and I aspire to be those people who just have an eye for decorating and do not have to look online for inspiration.

Fruit is comfort food and I make sure to include a scrumptious arrangement served at room temperature. My new favorite thing is making a berry bowl consisting of strawberries and blueberries. This berry bowl is versatile and never goes out of style no matter the season. They pair so well together because both fruits are so fresh and sweet. If I am feeling extra creative, I will add blackberries within the mix. While this is not my invention, it pays homage to my love for fruit.

Other food favourites include chips (to connoisseurs of salty foods, chips are always placed in a bowl, ready to grab) and pizza (adaptable and fun, cutting them into small-sized bites that can add more color to the table – and carbs).

Tip #2: Listen if people offer to bring anything.

In my experience, guests will almost always offer to bring a dessert. However, if for some reason I am on dessert duty, I keep it sweet and simple with Terra Cotta pre-made cookies where the cookie drops are popped into the oven to bake for about 15 minutes. They are delicious and perfect for those who feel pressed for time after a long day at work. On the days I feel like baking, I get creative and make cupcakes using food coloring.

Tip #3: Always have different sets of glasses for beverages.

It’s about the little details at a get together that people look for and comment on. Bring out your best glassware and make sure you have enough sets! I am grateful in the sense that my cupboards have diverse sets of glassware that have been purchased over the years by my mother, and so I must treat them with care. She has taught me that guests should be sitting on the couch with the best-looking glasses in their hands, sipping and laughing over moments that happened in the past.

Tip #4: Sleeping can wait, cleaning up comes first.

At restaurants, waiters take your plate away and you never see those dishes again. You just pay the bill and leave. As a hostess, I dread cleanup and will always accept help in stacking dishes. How the kitchen looked before guests arrived is how it should look after, so unfortunately, I suggest taking the time to tidying up before hitting the pillow because those dishes in the morning will still be YOUR responsibility.

Hosting at home is so cozy to have the best chats and connect with people in a calming environment. While hosting at my house seems like more work, sometimes going out and traveling wears out my battery! A balance is the key ingredient to the most wholesome life recipe.