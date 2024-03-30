5 Popular Books That Are Actually Worth Reading

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Rise of TikTok has seen a resurgence of adamant book lovers exchanging their thoughts and ideas about literature on a global platform, often becoming responsible for certain books’ massive global successes. Book-Tok has reintroduced the passionate Tumblr book fanatics of the past that catapulted Rupi Kaur to massive heights. However, amongst the thousands of books that are recommended, some gems get lost in all of the noise, so, these are my picks for the ones actually worth reading!

My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (2018)

My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh captured mass attention during the pandemic. Ironically, the novel follows a young woman as she attempts to sleep for an entire year and hide away from essentially everyone in her tiny New York apartment. This is all in an attempt to come out “newer” after a year hidden away in hibernation. Moshfegh creates a very interesting plot that while at times moves slowly, never fails to capture the reader’s attention with witty remarks, and insane plot twists.

Just Kids by patti Smith (2010)

Patti Smith’s beautiful memoir “Just Kids” follows her and her best friend Robert Mapplethorpe as they scavenge, skirmish, and save every penny to follow their dreams in the often messy backdrop of 1960s and 1970s New York City. Whilst also becoming famous on social media for its black and white cover, portraying the two in a photo booth, it holds more sustenance than just a pretty cover. This is the memoir of one of the best artists of the 70’s, so often, names like Janis Joplin are casually dropped into conversation. This and the hopeful feeling of chasing your dreams despite all the costs, makes this book a gripping read.

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang (2023)

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang grew to such popularity that it received the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Fiction in 2023. The novel follows June Hayward (a struggling writer) who happens to be “friends” with an acclaimed novelist Athena Liu. The two had met whilst in college and while one grows to heights never seen before, the other hides in the background. The novel’s storyline is anything but boring, as June’s misguided actions keep the reader entertained throughout the entire novel. The writing is also clever, bringing up subjects such as cultural appropriation, sexual assault, race, etc.

The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath (1963)

Sylvia Plath has become one of the most iconic female writers of all time, fascinating new generations of women every year. But, the most successful of her writings has become The Bell Jar, recently becoming popular on social media all over again. The novel is semi-autobiographical, based on Plath’s early life but with names of people and places changed. The Bell Jar follows Esther, a student who plans on becoming a poet, lives in New York for a period of time, and is trying to follow her dreams. Struggling with becoming an adult, the norms that are placed on her as a woman lead to declining mental health.

Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (2018)

Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton became the focal point of Tik-Tok audios and inspired countless women to post their female friendships to dialogue from the show (inspired by the book). The novel is a memoir based on the author’s relationship to love from childhood to her thirties, although it is heavily concentrated on the period of her life where her best friend gets into a relationship for the first time, and the repercussions this has on their friendship as they begin to drift apart. The novel is a quick and easy read, with some not-missable advice for any young woman in her twenties!

While Social Media is not always where “good taste” lives, when it comes to these books, it couldn’t have been more right!