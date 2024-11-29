This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

For shoppers looking to score major discounts on everything from electronics to holiday gifts, Black Friday is an exciting and fast-paced day. However, the thrill of bargain-hunting can quickly turn stressful without the right preparation. To help you make the most of Black Friday while staying safe and on budget, here’s a guide on how to successfully navigate one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

1. Make a Plan and Set a Budget

Before Black Friday arrives, research the deals that interest you and create a shopping list. Knowing exactly what you want to buy will save you time and prevent overspending. Many stores release Black Friday ads early, giving shoppers a preview of sales. Use this information to prioritize your must-have items and avoid impulse buys that may not be the great deals they appear to be.

Setting a budget is essential, as the excitement of Black Friday can easily lead to overspending. Decide how much you’re willing to spend on each item and stick to it. Remember, just because something is on sale doesn’t mean you need it.

2. Shop Online for Big-Ticket Items

Many retailers have shifted to offering online deals as well as in-store discounts, making it easier to snag popular items without the hassle of large crowds. If you’re looking to buy big-ticket items like TVs, laptops, or gaming consoles, check online as soon as deals go live. Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy often start sales at midnight or earlier, giving online shoppers an edge.

Some retailers even allow you to reserve items online and pick them up in-store, saving time and ensuring you get what you’re after before it sells out.

3. Use Apps and Websites to Track Deals

Several apps and websites can track prices and notify you when an item goes on sale. Popular options include Honey, CamelCamelCamel, and ShopSavvy, which can help you compare prices across different retailers. These tools make it easier to verify that a deal is actually the lowest price and not just part of a marketing ploy.

Many apps also offer cash-back rewards, coupons, or special promotions for Black Friday, allowing you to maximize your savings.

4. Arrive Early or Shop Later in the Day

If you’re set on shopping in-store, arriving early can help you avoid large crowds and get the first pick of doorbusters and other limited-time offers. Many stores open as early as 5 a.m. on Black Friday, with some even opening on Thanksgiving night. To avoid long lines, aim to arrive at least an hour before opening.

Alternatively, consider shopping later in the day when crowds have died down. Some retailers restock popular items throughout the day, giving late shoppers another chance to snag deals without the early-morning rush.

5. Wear Comfortable Clothes and Bring Essentials

Black Friday shopping can involve hours of standing and walking, so wear comfortable clothing and sturdy shoes. Bring a bag with essentials like a phone charger, water bottle, and snacks to stay energized and connected. It’s also helpful to carry a small, crossbody bag rather than a large purse to keep your hands free and avoid extra weight.

6. Know the Store Policies and Use Price Matching

Before Black Friday, familiarize yourself with store policies on returns, exchanges, and price matching. Some retailers offer price matching on Black Friday, which can be a great way to get the best deals without having to shop around multiple stores. However, certain items may be excluded, so check the fine print on each store’s website or contact customer service.

Also, keep your receipts, as many stores offer extended holiday return policies during Black Friday. This allows you some flexibility if you decide to return or exchange an item later.

7. Be Strategic with In-Store Shopping Routes

If you’re shopping in-store, have a game plan for navigating the aisles. Upon entering, head straight to the items on your priority list before browsing. Stores can become chaotic with long lines and crowded aisles, so staying focused will help you get in and out quickly.

For stores with multiple departments offering sales, starting at the back and working your way forward can sometimes help you avoid the initial rush at the front of the store.

8. Stay Safe and Aware of Your Surroundings

Black Friday crowds can be intense, so be mindful of your surroundings. Keep valuables like your phone and wallet secure, avoid leaving bags unattended, and keep an eye on exits. Shopping with a friend or family member can be helpful for staying safe and dividing tasks if you’re after multiple items in a large store.

If shopping online, be cautious of fraudulent emails or fake websites that claim to offer deep discounts. Ensure you’re shopping on legitimate retailer websites and avoid deals that look suspiciously good, as they could be scams.

9. Don’t Forget About Cyber Monday

If you miss out on Black Friday deals or prefer to avoid the hustle and bustle, Cyber Monday is another excellent opportunity for discounts. Many retailers extend their deals throughout the weekend and offer new promotions for Cyber Monday. Online-only deals can be especially helpful for purchasing electronics, clothing, and home goods, often with free shipping or extra discounts.

10. Keep Perspective and Enjoy the Holiday

While Black Friday offers a chance to save, it’s essential to keep perspective. Avoid getting caught up in the rush and overspending on things you may not need. Remember that the holiday season is about more than just shopping, so balance your Black Friday efforts with time to relax and enjoy the company of friends and family.

With careful planning, Black Friday can be a productive, stress-free start to the holiday season and a great opportunity to find thoughtful gifts for loved ones, without breaking the bank.