YOUR MAJOR, YOUR NEXT READ

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your major says a lot about how you think, what you’re curious about and the kinds of stories you gravitate toward. These books reflect the core themes of each field, from power and ethics to identity and ambition.

Psychology

“Crime and Punishment” by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

A man commits murder and slowly unravels under the weight of guilt and paranoia, constantly trying to justify what he has done. It fits psychology because it deeply explores moral reasoning, internal conflict and the mental consequences of crime.

“The Bell Jar” by Sylvia Plath

Esther Greenwood struggles with depression while feeling trapped by societal expectations and her own identity. It reflects psychology through its raw depiction of mental illness and the disconnect between outward appearance and inner turmoil.

“Girl, Interrupted” by Susanna Kaysen

Set in a psychiatric hospital, the story follows a young woman questioning her diagnosis and the people around her. It fits because it challenges what defines “normal” and highlights how mental health is often subjective.

“The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

A woman stops speaking after committing a shocking act, and her therapist becomes obsessed with uncovering why. It connects to psychology through themes of trauma, repression and the complexity of human behavior.

Business

“American Psycho” by Bret Easton Ellis

A successful investment banker lives a double life fueled by excess, status and violence. It critiques toxic ambition and materialism, making it relevant to business culture and identity tied to success.

“The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Gatsby builds his fortune chasing love and status, only to find it hollow. It fits business because it explores ambition, wealth and the illusion of the American Dream.

“Trust” by Hernan Diaz

Through multiple perspectives, the novel examines how wealth shapes truth and legacy. It reflects business themes of power, influence and the control of narratives.

“The Circle” by Dave Eggers

A tech company pushes transparency to dangerous extremes, blurring privacy and control. It fits business through its focus on modern corporate ethics and tech influence.

Art

“The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde

A man remains young while his portrait reflects his moral decay, tying beauty directly to corruption. It fits art because it questions aesthetics, identity and the relationship between art and truth.

“The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt

After stealing a painting, a boy grows up shaped by its meaning and presence in his life. It highlights how art carries emotional weight and influences identity.

“Girl with a Pearl Earring” by Tracy Chevalier

A young girl becomes involved in the creation of a famous painting, offering insight into artistic process. It connects to art through perspective, observation and creation.

“My Name Is Asher Lev” by Chaim Potok

An artist struggles between his religious upbringing and his need to create. It reflects the tension between personal expression and outside expectations.

Fashion

“The Devil Wears Prada” by Lauren Weisberger

A young assistant enters the demanding world of high fashion publishing and quickly learns its harsh realities. It fits fashion through its focus on image, hierarchy and industry pressure.

“The Dressmaker” by Rosalie Ham

A woman returns home and uses fashion to transform herself and those around her. It highlights clothing as a form of power, identity and control.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” by Truman Capote

Holly Golightly creates a carefully curated persona rooted in style and mystery. It reflects fashion through its emphasis on image, reinvention and aesthetic lifestyle.

“Bergdorf Blondes” by Plum Sykes

A satirical look at wealthy women obsessed with beauty, shopping and status. It fits fashion by exposing the performative side of luxury culture.

History

“War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy

Multiple characters navigate love and loss during the Napoleonic Wars, blending personal lives with major events. It fits history by showing how individuals experience large-scale change.

“All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr

Two young people’s lives intersect during World War II under vastly different circumstances. It reflects history through human perspective and emotional impact.

“The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak

A girl in Nazi Germany finds comfort in stealing and reading books during wartime. It shows how ordinary lives are shaped by historical events.

“The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah

Two sisters survive and resist during the German occupation of France. It highlights lesser-known perspectives and resilience in history.

Law

“The Trial” by Franz Kafka

A man is arrested and prosecuted without ever learning his crime, trapped in a confusing legal system. It fits law through its critique of bureaucracy, justice and lack of due process.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee

A lawyer defends a man wrongly accused, exposing deep racial injustice. It reflects legal ethics and the pursuit of fairness.

“Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson

A lawyer works to free wrongly convicted individuals on death row. It connects to law through real-world injustice and advocacy.

“Anatomy of a Murder” by Robert Traver

A defense attorney handles a complex and morally unclear case. It fits through its focus on courtroom strategy and legal nuance.

Chemistry

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

A female scientist navigates sexism while pursuing her passion for chemistry. It reflects both the science and the barriers within the field.

“The Poisoner’s Handbook” by Deborah Blum

Early forensic scientists use chemistry to solve crimes in New York City. It connects chemistry to real-world application and investigation.

“Remarkable Creatures” by Tracy Chevalier

Fossil discoveries reshape scientific understanding and challenge norms. It fits through curiosity, discovery and scientific impact.

“The Disappearing Spoon” by Sam Kean

Stories behind elements bring chemistry to life in unexpected ways. It makes the subject more human and accessible.

English

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

A group of students becomes consumed by literature and ultimately commits a crime. It fits English through its focus on language, philosophy and storytelling.

“If We Were Villains” by M.L. Rio

Shakespeare students blur the line between performance and reality. It reflects the influence of literature on identity and behavior.

“Normal People” by Sally Rooney

A relationship unfolds through miscommunication and emotional nuance. It highlights language, dialogue and character depth.

“Atonement” by Ian McEwan

A false accusation changes multiple lives forever. It explores narrative, perspective and the power of storytelling.

Astronomy

“Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir

An astronaut must solve scientific problems to save Earth while isolated in space. It fits astronomy through its focus on science, discovery and survival.

“Contact” by Carl Sagan

Scientists discover a signal from extraterrestrial life and race to understand it. It reflects curiosity about the universe and humanity’s place in it.

“The Martian” by Andy Weir

A stranded astronaut uses science to survive on Mars. It highlights problem-solving and real-world space science.

“Packing for Mars” by Mary Roach

A humorous look at the realities of human space travel. It connects through the physical and psychological challenges of space.

Political Science

“1984” by George Orwell

A government controls every aspect of life through surveillance and propaganda. It fits political science through its exploration of authoritarianism and power.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

A regime strips rights in the name of control and tradition. It reflects policy, governance and human rights.

“Animal Farm” by George Orwell

A revolution leads to another form of oppression. It shows how power can corrupt political systems.

“Lord of the Flies” by William Golding

A group of boys creates a society that quickly collapses. It explores leadership, order and governance.

Journalism

“Shutter Island” by Dennis Lehane

An investigation uncovers hidden truths and unreliable perspectives. It reflects journalism through the pursuit of truth and questioning narratives.

“All the President’s Men” by Woodward and Bernstein

Reporters uncover one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. It defines investigative journalism and accountability.

“Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou

A journalist exposes a major corporate fraud. It shows the power of reporting in uncovering truth.

“The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller

A story shaped by memory and perspective. It connects through narrative construction and interpretation.

Criminology

“Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn

A missing person case turns into a media spectacle full of manipulation. It fits criminology through its focus on perception, motive and deception.

“The Silence of the Lambs” by Thomas Harris

An FBI trainee studies a serial killer’s mind to catch another. It reflects criminal profiling and behavioral analysis.

“Mindhunter” by John E. Douglas

Real cases that shaped the FBI’s profiling methods. It connects directly to criminal psychology and investigation.

“And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie

Guests are killed one by one with no clear culprit. It highlights structure, motive and justice in crime.

Anatomy

“Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley

A scientist creates life and faces the consequences of pushing science too far. It fits anatomy through its focus on the human body and ethical limits.

“The Death of Ivan Ilyich” by Leo Tolstoy

A man confronts illness and mortality as his health declines. It reflects the physical and emotional realities of dying.

“Cutting for Stone” by Abraham Verghese

Twin brothers grow up surrounded by medicine and surgery. It connects anatomy with human experience and care.

“This Is Going to Hurt” by Adam Kay

A doctor shares real experiences from working in healthcare. It shows the realities of the human body and medical practice.