This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ethan Klein first gained popularity in the early days of YouTube, with his video “VAPE NATION” garnering over 30 million views. Over 10 years later, Klein is still a YouTube sensation as he hosts the H3 podcast and formerly hosted Frenimies, a spin-off podcast with Trisha Paytas. I was only familiar with Klein because of his short series with Paytas, but the internet is well acquainted with him now amidst the allegations that he had an affair with an employee.

There is no confirmation that his employee is the one he cheated on his wife, Hila Klein, with, but neither she nor Ethan has denied it. What makes this scandal so incredibly shocking is that Hila worked side by side with her husband on the podcast as well as running her clothing company, Teddy Fresh, and his affair went unnoticed for over six months.

In an Instagram post from Hila last week, she mentioned “trying to navigate separation, co-parenting, and unthinkable heartbreak” and encouraged her followers to “trust your instincts” and “trust yourself”.

The cast of the H3 podcast has publicly announced that they’re supporting Hila and will no longer work for Ethan in any way. Ethan also made a post on social media stating that he’s relinquishing all ownership and financial stakes associated with the H3 podcast, Teddy Fresh and Teddy Glow. He asks that people respect his family’s privacy and that he “share[s] in your outrage and disappointment.”

It’s clear that the H3 podcast will never be the same again, and I think it’s safe to assume that Ethan won’t be returning to public view for a while. This was a very unexpected plot twist, seeing as Ethan and Hila had been in a public and seemingly happy relationship for 20 years. I don’t think anyone in the H3 fanbase saw this coming, but most of the fans are choosing to rally behind Hila.

Ethan and Hila are Jewish and often express what some call “zionist” opinions on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Because of this, they’ve cultivated a group of people that despise them for their political views, and that group is just as big as their fanbase. Many people are taking to Threads to voice their opinions on Ethan’s affair, saying that they could care less about an Israeli Defense Forces soldier being cheated on. Hila emigrated from Israel to the United States, but before that she was required by law to serve in the Israeli military. Not much is known about Hila’s time as an IDF soldier, but not many people seem to care about that. Much of the outrage that should be directed at Ethan for his actions is being redirected at Hila because of her past.

Tamara Joseph is the alleged other woman; however, this has not been confirmed or denied by herself, Hila or Ethan. I would venture to say however, that if the scandal didn’t involve Tamara, she would’ve denied the rumours by now. Fans have dug through hours of H3 podcast footage and found awkward clips foreshadowing the affair. A video of Ethan’s slip of the tongue and Tamara admitting to sending Ethan links to items she wanted him to buy for her, rightfully shocking the other crew members, has begun to circulate on Instagram. It seems as though the court of public opinion has already ruled, and the verdict is guilty for all three.