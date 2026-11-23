This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to hate Thanksgiving. I thought the food was overrated and the traditions were mundane. Though it’ll never be my top holiday, I have gained more respect for Thanksgiving over the years.

Sure, there are decorations and festivities, but not like the ones associated with Halloween and Christmas. For Christmas, we get vibrant reds and greens, sugar cookies and evergreen-scented candles, fireplaces and hot chocolate. Christmas cheer is the name of the thing that keeps us going during these frigid winter months, so why is there no “Thanksgiving cheer”?

I’ve given up trying to answer that question to avoid discovering the (probably) sad answer, and I’ve started to appreciate Thanksgiving for what it does have to offer.

Football is definitely one of the biggest things people look forward to on Thanksgiving. As much as I’ve tried to care about the sport, I’m just not that interested. But I am grateful for this because while the rest of my family is focused on the game, I can take a turkey-induced nap and avoid all the awkward extended family member conversations.

The older I get, the more I feel the pressure of the holiday season. A lot of thought and effort goes into celebrating and gift-giving, so much so that it can ruin the experience entirely if you’re not careful. There’s no need to worry about gifts, cards or trees on Thanksgiving. The turkey however, seems to be a big point of discussion every year. There’s nothing you can do to save a dry turkey once it’s dry. Should we use the oven or the turkey roaster? Do I want the wing or the thigh?

Though I complain about boring football and disliking turkey, I am very grateful for the opportunity that Thanksgiving provides. To reunite with friends and family over a homemade meal, even if it isn’t homemade, is an experience not everyone is blessed with every year. Just remember, don’t take the holidays too seriously and don’t forget the real meaning behind them.