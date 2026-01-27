WHY 2026 IS BECOMING THE NEW 2016

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The people of TikTok have spoken, 2016 is on its way to make a comeback in 2026. Creators are sharing a longing for the nostalgia associated with 2016, a year that felt simpler, more fun and carefree. Especially considering how much the media and society have changed since then.

Nostalgia and Escapism

For Gen Z and younger Millennials, 2016 was a simple time, and it was pre-pandemic. There were fewer responsibilities and peak internet fun, where people tend to go back and think of the lighter times. During this time, nothing was super serious, social media was for fun, and the social life was spontaneous and not everything was for other people to see.

Music and Pop Culture

This time was the peak for music and entertainment, from early SoundCloud to the Tumblr aesthetic. Drake, Rihanna, The Chainsmokers, and more played a crucial role in everyone’s playlist, and we see it coming back within the music scene. Zara Larsson is starting the trend with her new Midnight Sun album that brings back the 2016 “feels”.

Fashion

Fashion always comes back around. With this time coming back, we can expect to see Adidas Superstars, ripped jeans, tie-up heels, and messy buns. With the help of TikTok, these may happen faster. Some TikTok creators are showing what they would wear in 2016 and how they would change it to fit 2026.

Internet Culture

People miss when social media felt less curated and more chaotic and fun, with Vine humor, early Instagram filters, and the meme culture that wasn’t as much brand-driven. TikTok constantly resurfaces old songs, clips and aesthetics, turning them into trends for a new generation that didn’t get to fully experience 2016.

Influencer and Celebrity Culture

Before influencers and celebrities became overexposed, there was a time when they were relatable. Social media wasn’t as saturated with ad sponsorships and “perfect” branding, so following people online felt more genuine and fun.

Party and Social Culture

Music, festivals, house parties, and going out felt more spontaneous and less documented. Not everything had to be filmed and posted online. A lot of people have been bringing back flip phones to help stop taking videos and being on social media while out.

To many, 2016 isn’t just a year; it’s a feeling and memory. People aren’t trying to go back in time. They’re just trying to bring the energy, fun and freedom they associated with it.