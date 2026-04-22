WHICH HBO SHOW YOU SHOULD WATCH BASED ON YOUR MAJOR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pre-Med/Nursing – “The Pitt”

What’s a better way to prepare for a life in the medical field than watching the most realistic medical drama to-date? Forget the soapy romances like Grey’s, The Pitt is about the gritty, high intensity grind of a Pittsburgh ER.

Psychology/Sociology – “The Sopranos”

The Sopranos is essentially a 10-season case study on the “nurture vs. nature” debate. You watch how generational trauma, toxic masculinity, and organized crime structures shape a psyche that even a professional like Dr. Melfi can barely untangle.

Philosophy – “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Larry David is basically the modern day Socrates in sneakers and a cardigan. Curb Your Enthusiasm does a deep dive into social ethics, the “unwritten rules” of humanity, and the logical (if painful) consequences of questioning every minor social contract we live by.

Social Work – “Euphoria”

On the outside Euphoria looks like glitter, a catchy sound track, and messy high schoolers, but it also pictures the intersection of addiction, identity, and family systems, showing exactly why social workers are needed to navigate the messy, neon-lit reality of modern trauma.

Human Relations (HR) – “The White Lotus”

While all HR majors won’t be working at one of the many White Lotus resorts, this show demonstrates power dynamics and clashing personalities that many of you will encounter. You’re watching the ultimate nightmare of service vs. privilege, where every interaction is a delicate HR violation waiting to happen.

Public Relations/Media – “I Love LA”

I Love LA captures the polished surface and the frantic hustle behind the scenes. It’s all about image curation, the “spin,” and the relentless energy required to stay relevant in a city built on perception.

Any Business Major – “Succession”

This is the “corporate Bible” for what happens when ego meets equity. It’s a lesson in hostile takeovers, optics, and the fact that business is rarely about the product and always about who has the most leverage.

Criminology/Theater – “Berry”

While these two majors are very different, so is Barry. It explores the performance of “being a good person” while navigating the cold, clinical reality of a criminal mind. It’s literally about the masks we wear both on stage and at a crime scene.

English – “Girls”

It’s the quintessential “unreliable narrator” in real life. It captures the specific, often narcissistic, naval gazing of someone trying to write the “voice of a generation” while barely being able to pay their own rent.

Political Science – “Last Week Tonight: Jon Oliver”

It’s the syllabus you actually want to read. Jon Oliver breaks down the bureaucracy, the lobbying, and the systemic loopholes of the government, proving that if you can’t laugh at the policy, you’ll probably just cry all in a late night tv format.