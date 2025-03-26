Where did Saint Patty’s Day Even Come From?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

Every March 17, people around the world bring out their greenest outfits, enjoy festive parades, and celebrate all things Irish. But while Saint Patrick’s Day is widely known for its lively traditions, its origins are rooted in history, faith and the legacy of one man: Saint Patrick.

Who Was Saint Patrick?

Saint Patrick wasn’t actually Irish, he was born in Britain around the late 4th or early 5th century. At the age of 16, he was kidnapped by Irish raiders and taken to Ireland, where he was enslaved for several years. During this time, he found peace in Christianity and eventually escaped back home. However, after becoming a priest, he felt called to return to Ireland as a missionary, spreading Christianity throughout the land.

It is believed Saint Patrick would use the three-leaf shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) to the Irish people. While this story is not confirmed, it’s a major reason why shamrocks are now associated with the holiday.

How Did Saint Patrick’s Day Begin?

Saint Patrick is believed to have died on March 17, around the year 461 AD. Over time, this date became a feast day in his honor, recognized by the Catholic Church and celebrated in Ireland with religious ceremonies and quiet gatherings. It wasn’t originally a day of parades and parties, it was a solemn occasion to remember the man who helped shape Ireland’s Christian identity.

How It Became a Global Celebration

While Saint Patrick’s Day remained a religious holiday in Ireland for centuries, it took on a new life when Irish immigrants brought their traditions to the United States. Cities with large Irish populations like Boston, New York and Chicago, began hosting parades in the 18th and 19th centuries, turning the holiday into a celebration of Irish pride and heritage. Today, Saint Patrick’s Day is one of the most widely celebrated cultural holidays in the world, with festivities in countries far beyond Ireland.

Though Saint Patrick’s Day has evolved into a worldwide festival, it remains a day to honor Ireland’s patron saint and the country’s rich culture. Whether you’re attending a parade, cooking an Irish meal, or simply wearing green, you’re participating in a tradition that dates back centuries.