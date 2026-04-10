WHEN IS IT THE RIGHT TIME TO HAVE SEX?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest, sex is something almost every girl thinks about, but no one really talks about in a real way. You hear so many different things regarding the topic, like wait, don’t wait, do what feels right, don’t do it too soon… and somehow all of it just makes it more confusing. I’ve definitely caught myself wondering if there’s a “right” time, like some moment where everything just lines up perfectly and you just know. But the truth is, it’s not that simple, and it’s definitely not the same for everyone. For me, and for a lot of girls, it’s not just about the physical part of actually doing the deed. Sex is something that is also emotional, mental and at the root it is a commitment about trust, comfort and feeling safe in your own decision. There can be pressure, whether it’s from a relationship, from what you see online or even just from your own thoughts telling you you should be at a certain point by now. Everyone values sex differently, but make sure you find what works for you before a decision you make becomes a regret later down the line.

Sex Education: What Your Mom May Not Have Told You

When it comes to sex education, most of us grew up learning the basics: anatomy, STIs, pregnancy prevention and a brief lesson on consent. But if you’re like me, you probably realized pretty quickly that there’s so much missing. No one prepares you for the emotional side of it, as having sex, especially for the first time, is extremely vulnerable. The excitement mixed with nerves or the potential for regret if you aren’t truly ready is daunting, so it’s good to know the basics beforehand.

Knowing when you are ready is important as you need to figure out how much you value sex. Everyone sees sex in different ways. Some people may not value sex and would rather just “get it over with” while others may want to do it with someone they like for the first time. There is no timeline on when it is “acceptable” or “not acceptable” to have sex as you should do it at your own pace. There is a pressure side of things from what your friends say, what you see on social media and what movies or shows portray sex to be. So many factors make it seem like you should be doing it by now, but that is simply not reality. It can feel like everyone else has a timeline and you’re just trying to catch up but having sex isn’t a race. Understanding your body, your feelings and your limits is way more important than hitting some imaginary milestone.

And then there’s the part no one teaches you about communication and consent. It’s not just about saying “yes” or “no,”it’s about being able to speak up for yourself, to express your boundaries clearly and to trust that your partner respects them. That’s something schools barely touch on, and parents often skip, either because it’s awkward or because they assume you already “know.” If you don’t feel comfortable or ready, don’t do it. If you are having sexual interactions with someone and it is uncomfortable or hurts, speak up and say something.

There are different forms of sex. The first is transactional sex, which is the “just get it done” type of connection. It is meant to be short and sweet and about releasing something that may be necessary, healing, or just a rebuild of closeness. The second is making love which is meant to be slower and more intentional. This is more rooted in trust and connection, where performance isn’t the top priority. This type of sex deepens the emotional bonds between partners and makes you feel safe enough to be seen. The last type is primal sex, where there is emphasis on dominance and surrendering. Control is let go and you fully step into desire. This is authentic, where you express your unfiltered self in an honest and intense way.

Know When You Are Ready

Being ready isn’t about age, labels or what everyone else is doing. It’s about how you feel inside. Are you comfortable with your own body? Are you confident in your choice and your reasons? Being ready means you’re making the decision for yourself, not to impress someone else or to “catch up” with your friends. It’s about checking in with yourself honestly, even if the answer is that it’s not the right time yet. Maybe you are religious and want to wait till marriage, that’s great! What if you just want to mess around and have some fun, that’s good! What if you want to wait for the right person, that sounds like a deal to me! Don’t rush into something that you may regret later. Find yourself and stick to your morals.

Timing and Pressure

It’s so easy to get caught up in the moment or feel like you have to do something because of your friends, your partner or social media. But giving in to pressure can lead to regret, anxiety or heartbreak. Timing is personal, it’s about waiting until you feel genuinely ready, not when someone else’s timeline says it’s time. Learning to spot the difference between pressure and your own readiness is key.

Trust And Safety

No matter how ready you feel, sex should always happen in a space where you feel safe and respected. This means being with someone you trust, someone who listens to your boundaries and someone who cares about your emotional and physical wellbeing. Safety isn’t just about condoms and protection (though that’s important), it’s about knowing your partner values you enough to treat you with respect. In terms of protection…always use it! You never know what is going to happen, so it is much better to be safe than sorry.