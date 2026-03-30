WHAT YOUR STARBUCKS ORDER SAYS ABOUT YOU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who works at Starbucks, every time someone orders, it is basically a personality test game for me. Some people walk up and confidently order the same drink every single time. Others stare at the menu for five minutes, debating between cold foam options and seasonal flavors. Whether you are a simple iced coffee person or someone who builds a drink with five different syrups and it is over ten dollars, your go-to order says something about you. Here is what your favorite Starbucks drink might say about your personality.

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

If this is your order, you probably discovered it on social media and never looked back. This drink has become a staple for a reason; it is sweet and strong enough to keep you awake during your longest lecture. You like a complex drink but practical. You like something a little elevated, but you are not trying to spend your entire morning tweaking a complicated order. You probably also have a favorite study playlist and a color-coded planner.

Pink Drink

This drink is iconic at this point, and if it is your regular order, chances are you don’t like to change your routine. This drink, made with strawberry acai, coconut milk and normally freeze-dried strawberries (bonus points if you say no to the berries), is addictive. If this is your go- to drink, you are probably the friend who plans all of the events and sends Pinterest boards in the group chat. You also definitely take at least one photo of your drink before taking the first sip.

Matcha Latte

You’re either really down to earth or a guy who doesn’t know what to order. You are probably the wellness friend in the group. You know about green tea benefits, own a reusable water bottle that never leaves your side and you are always recommending a new workout class. Now, if you are a poser (like me), you add at least 2 different syrups to it to make it taste better, but you probably don’t actually like matcha or the benefits. (brown sugar and white mocha by the way).

Iced Caramel Macchiato

If this is your drink, you are a creature of habit, and I love that. This drink has been a classic for years, and people who love it usually stay loyal. You know what you like, and you stick with it. You are probably the friend who re-watches comfort shows while doing homework and orders the same thing at your favorite restaurant every time. Reliable? Yes. Predictable? Maybe a little. But in the best way.

Lavender Oatmilk Latte

One of the newer menu additions, this latte is spring in a cup. If this is your pick, you love trying new things and are always curious. You are the friend who convinces everyone else to try something new instead of their usual order.

Cold Brew

Cold brew drinkers mean business. You are probably rhyming on a packed schedule and don’t have time to order something complex. You also want something reliable that tastes the same every time and saves you a trip back through the drive-thru. Your coffee is not just a drink; it’s what keeps you going through your busy day. You also probably say, “I just need caffeine,” at least once a week.

Strawberry Acai Refresher

This is your order if coffee is really not your thing. But it works out because even though it isn’t coffee, it still has caffeine. If this is your go-to, you are the social one in your friend group and always suggesting a “coffee run” that consists of a fruity drink accompanied by a cake pop.

Customized order

These are my favorite types of orders because they are so much fun. It starts with an iced latte but ends up with three syrups, two types of milk, cold foam and extra drizzle. If this is you, I appreciate how you are unapologetically yourself. You know exactly what you like, and you are not afraid to ask for it, even if it holds up the line a bit. That confidence is truly impressive.