WHAT YOUR FAVORITE REALITY TV SHOW SAYS ABOUT YOU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just about everyone I know enjoys watching some form of Reality TV. Whether you’re watching for the romance, the competition or the unhinged drama, everyone has that one show they’ll drop everything to watch. Maybe it’s the show you binge with your roommates, the one you keep up with on TikTok or the one you swear you’re “only watching for the plot.” Either way, your favorite reality show might say more about your personality than you think.

Love Island

If Love Island is your go-to, you live for the drama. You’re probably the friend who always knows what’s going on in everyone’s relationships and somehow hears the gossip before anyone else. You love analyzing couples, predicting who will last and reacting dramatically to every recoupling. At the same time, you secretly believe in love and hope at least one couple actually makes it after the show.

The Bachelor / The Bachelorette

You are a hopeless romantic, even if you pretend you’re not. You love grand gestures, dramatic confessions, and fantasy dates in places you’ll probably never go. You’re the friend who sends long paragraphs of advice after someone’s breakup and genuinely wants everyone to find their person. Even though you know the odds aren’t great, you still root for the final couple every season.

Survivor

If Survivor is your favorite, you’re competitive and strategic. You probably love board games, trivia nights or anything where you can win. You respect people who can read a room, form alliances and make bold moves when it counts. While everyone else is watching the drama, you’re thinking about how you would play the game and secretly believing you’d make it to the final three.

Big Brother

You’re observant and analytical. You love watching social dynamics unfold and trying to predict what people will do next. You’re probably the type of person who notices subtle things others miss, like body language or shifting alliances. If you ever played the game yourself, you’d likely be the quiet strategist who stays under the radar while everyone else makes messy moves.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

You’re always up to date on pop culture. Your friends probably come to you when they want to know what’s trending, what people are wearing or what celebrity drama just happened. You appreciate fashion, aesthetics and entertainment that’s both chaotic and iconic. You also probably have a TikTok saved folder full of reality TV clips.

The Real Housewives

If you love The Real Housewives, you appreciate elite levels of chaos. You enjoy bold personalities, dramatic arguments and unforgettable one-liners. You’re probably the funniest person in your friend group and always ready for a girls’ night where everyone can talk, laugh and maybe be a little dramatic.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

You love creativity, confidence and self-expression. You appreciate talent and the effort people put into performance, fashion and storytelling. You’re the friend who supports everyone around you and encourages people to be themselves. You also probably have a deep appreciation for iconic quotes and unforgettable performances.

The Traitors

If The Traitors is your favorite reality show, you love strategy and psychological games. You’re probably the friend who’s always analyzing situations and trying to figure out what people are really thinking. While everyone else is watching the drama, you’re paying attention to the tiny details, who’s acting suspicious, who’s forming alliances and who might be lying. You likely enjoy mystery, competition and anything that involves outsmarting people. If you were on the show, you’d either be an incredible traitor or the person who somehow figures everything out before anyone else.

At the end of the day, reality TV is meant to be fun. Whether you watch for the romance, the strategy, the fashion or the absolute chaos, your favorite show probably reflects the things you enjoy most in entertainment, and maybe even a little bit about your personality too. The real question is: which reality show would you actually survive if you were cast on it?