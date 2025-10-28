What to Watch This Halloween Based on Your Favorite Classic Monster

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is made for dark stories and unforgettable monsters. Whether you’re drawn to witches, vampires, or creatures from the deep, classic horror films have a way of pulling you in. Here are the best movies to watch this Halloween based on your favorite monster.

Witches

For those who love mystery, rebellion, and a little magic, witch stories always deliver atmosphere and allure.

The Love Witch (2016)

Elaine, a modern-day witch, uses potions and spells to make men fall in love with her, but her quest for affection quickly becomes dangerous as fantasy and obsession blur together. The film combines 1960s-inspired visuals with psychological depth to create a hypnotic experience.

Two witch sisters, Sally and Gillian Owens, struggle to balance love, family, and a generations-old curse that dooms the men they fall for. Set in a charming seaside town, the story mixes humor, romance, and sisterhood with a touch of dark magic.

A Puritan family banished from their colony begins to unravel after mysterious events plague their isolated farm. As fear and suspicion grow, faith and paranoia collide in a chilling portrait of early American horror.

When three witch sisters are accidentally resurrected in modern-day Salem, a group of kids must stop them from achieving immortality before sunrise. The film blends comedy, adventure, and Halloween nostalgia that has endured for decades.

A talented dancer joins a prestigious Berlin academy only to uncover that the school is controlled by a coven of witches. The film intertwines art, violence, and witchcraft to create an intense, haunting exploration of power and transformation.

Werewolves

If you like stories about power, instinct, and transformation, werewolf films never disappoint.

Ginger Snaps (2000)

Teenage sisters Brigitte and Ginger share a fascination with death until Ginger is bitten by a mysterious creature. As her transformation begins, the sisters’ bond is tested in this sharp and darkly humorous allegory for adolescence.

Two backpackers are attacked while traveling through the English countryside, leaving one cursed to become a werewolf. Blending horror and black comedy, the film remains a benchmark for both practical effects and storytelling.

Larry Talbot returns to his family estate and is bitten by a wolf, only to discover that he has inherited a deadly curse. The film explores guilt, fear, and fate, establishing the foundations of modern werewolf mythology.

This gothic reimagining follows Lawrence Talbot as he returns home after his brother’s mysterious death, only to fall victim to the same supernatural curse. Rich visuals and emotional depth make it a powerful retelling of the original classic.

Frankenstein

For fans of science, ambition, and the question of what makes us human, these Frankenstein adaptations remain essential viewing.

Frankenstein (1931)

Dr. Henry Frankenstein defies nature by creating life from the dead, only to be horrified by the results. The film’s tragic monster and moral questions cemented it as one of the most influential works in cinema history.

After surviving his apparent death, Frankenstein’s monster demands that his creator build him a mate. The result is one of the most visually stunning and emotionally complex sequels in film history.

This faithful adaptation of Shelley’s novel stars Kenneth Branagh as the ambitious scientist and Robert De Niro as his tormented creation. The film emphasizes the humanity of the monster and the emotional cost of obsession.

Told from Igor’s perspective, the story follows his partnership with Victor as their experiments push the limits of morality and science. The film reimagines the classic tale through themes of loyalty, ambition, and consequence.

Hammer Studios reinvents the story with vivid color and heightened drama. This version focuses on Victor’s moral corruption and the personal cost of his pursuit of forbidden knowledge.

Dracula

Romance, power, and immortality define the vampire myth. These films capture the dark allure of Dracula through the decades.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Gary Oldman stars as Count Dracula, a centuries-old vampire who believes he has found the reincarnation of his lost love. This adaptation combines gothic beauty, romance, and horror in a visually stunning masterpiece.

Count Orlok, a grotesque vampire, brings plague and terror to a small German town after becoming infatuated with a young woman. The film’s silent storytelling and haunting imagery shaped the foundation of vampire cinema.

Robert Eggers’ modern retelling revisits the eerie tone and haunting visuals of the original. This version blends psychological horror and atmosphere to reintroduce one of film’s earliest monsters to a new audience.

Bela Lugosi’s performance as the charming yet terrifying Count Dracula set the standard for every vampire portrayal that followed. The film’s elegance and restraint created the archetype of the seductive monster.

Christopher Lee’s charismatic and menacing portrayal of the Count revitalized the legend for a new era. With vivid color and a faster pace, this Hammer production remains one of the most enduring versions of the story.

The Mummy

Ancient curses and lost tombs make mummy films irresistible for fans of mystery and adventure.

The Mummy (1932)

Boris Karloff delivers a haunting performance as Imhotep, an ancient priest who returns to life searching for his long-lost love. The film’s blend of romance and horror remains as captivating as ever.

A team of archaeologists unearths a tomb and inadvertently awakens the mummy Kharis, who begins a violent campaign of revenge. The mix of humor, suspense, and mythology makes it a classic Universal adventure.

Kharis continues his reign of terror, hunting down those who disturbed his rest. The film’s moody atmosphere and quick pace keep the story engaging from start to finish.

Hammer Studios revitalizes the tale with vivid color and emotional storytelling, focusing on a mummy who seeks vengeance and redemption in equal measure.

This modern action-adventure follows explorers who awaken an ancient curse while searching for treasure.

Creature from the Black Lagoon

Underwater terror meets tragic beauty in this series of films that introduced one of cinema’s most enduring monsters.

Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)

A team of scientists exploring the Amazon encounters a prehistoric creature living in a hidden lagoon. The story balances awe, fear, and empathy, establishing the creature as a misunderstood icon.

The Gill-Man is captured and brought to a Florida aquarium for study, but captivity proves more dangerous than freedom as he turns on his captors. The film expands the creature’s story while maintaining its emotional core.

After being captured once again, the creature undergoes a transformation that blurs the line between man and monster. The film’s somber tone highlights the tragedy of human interference with nature.

Zombies

For fans of chaos, survival, and gore, zombie films are perfect for Halloween nights that call for blood and adrenaline.

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

A group of strangers barricades themselves inside a farmhouse as the dead rise outside. The film’s bleak tone, social commentary, and groundbreaking realism forever changed horror cinema.

Survivors take refuge in a shopping mall during a global zombie outbreak, confronting both the undead and their own greed. The film blends action, satire, and horror to create one of the genre’s best entries.

In an underground bunker, scientists and soldiers clash over how to handle the undead, leading to chaos and despair. The film explores paranoia, control, and humanity’s struggle for dominance.

A group of friends travels to a remote cabin and accidentally unleashes demonic forces through an ancient book. As terror consumes them, the line between reality and madness vanishes in this relentless, groundbreaking film.

Ash Williams returns to the same cursed cabin and faces an onslaught of supernatural horror. The film mixes slapstick humor with graphic violence to create one of the most inventive horror sequels ever made.

A chemical leak reanimates corpses, turning a small town into a nightmare. By blending humor and gore, this film delivers chaos and energy that still define cult horror today.

Classic monsters continue to shape the way we experience horror. Their stories still inspire new filmmakers, fresh perspectives, and devoted fans decades later. Whether you’re into eerie atmosphere or full-throttle scares, these films prove that the originals are still the best way to celebrate Halloween.