WHAT I’M MANIFESTING THIS SEMESTER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome, or welcome back, Mountaineers; happy fall semester! To be honest, I wrote this in May when I was bored one night, but I have already started thinking about August and my plans. Every semester feels like a chance to reinvent yourself. Never try to be a different person; you are perfect, but I, and probably all of you, want to feel more balanced and maybe more confident than last semester, or, for the newbies, just want a fresh start in Morgantown. Let’s dive into what I’m manifesting, and hopefully give you some ideas as to what you should be too!

Better Balance

I have never been good at balance, and I can admit that. I am at fault for skipping classes after going out one night, but on the other hand, I didn’t get out much my freshman year because I was so worried about my courses. I can’t win when it comes to each side. I’m hoping to find a better balance between going out and academics.

Meaningful Connections

I have great friends in Morgantown, but I ended up just missing my friends at home more than appreciating their company. If I’m being honest, my connection with them is just more surface-level rather than meaningful, and that is totally my fault. My intention this semester is to appreciate the people I am around and to broaden my circle and gain more meaningful connections this semester!

Confidence

Confidence and I have had a rocky relationship, and I bet all of you have the same relationship with her. I hope to be more confident in who I am! I want to speak up when something bothers me or even just raise my hand when I just know the answer in class! I also need to learn how to feel better about myself. I need to wear the things I love and just love who I am. #MakeInstagramCasualAgain

Healthy Routines

At school, I have a good routine. I get to the gym at least three times a week, and I eat well. I need to continue to have these healthy routines going into this semester. Maybe even just walking on the trail more would be better for me! Also, I need to eat breakfast. I need to quit just the energy drink or coffee in the morning.

Academic Success

I take pride in how I do in school. Not to brag, but I was on the Dean’s List Fall 2025 and President’s List Spring 2026. But I need to network more by putting myself out there more professionally and getting into psychology labs. I really hope to get the chance to work in one this or next semester.

Manifesting isn’t about becoming someone new; it’s about embracing the things that make you, you! I hope you all give yourselves a chance to grow, learn and become the best version of yourselves. Get back to school, get into your routines and do things that are good for you. Talk to you soon, Mountaineers, and have a safe, fun, and happy fall 2026 semester.