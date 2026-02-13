VALENTINE’S DAY LORE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and there is lots to be excited for; dinner dates, rom-coms, craft nights, do-it-yourself spa days, exchanging gifts and more. This intimate holiday is the perfect time to hang out with your partner, your friends and your family. Nothing says “I love you” like quality time and being present with the people who make your life brighter. Valentine’s Day isn’t just for those in relationships, because love exists in so many forms. If you’re feeling a little down this time of year and you’re wondering why Valentine’s Day even exists, this is for you!

I’m sure most of us have wondered once or twice about how Valentine’s Day got its name. Unfortunately, the truth behind the name is more of a mystery. According to the Catholic Church, there are 3 different saints that are acknowledged, all of whom were martyred during Ancient Rome. Each of these saints occupied the name Valentine or Valentinus, hence where the holiday got its name. Each of the 3 legends surrounding these saints are different; meaning each of them had their own, distinct story.

The first saint was a priest during the time period where marriage was outlawed for young men. Emperor Claudius II only wanted single men as his soldiers, so that they weren’t distracted by their familial needs or expectations. St. Valentine however chose to disobey this new law because he felt it was unfair to withhold love and marriage from these men. This ultimately resulted in his execution. Another legend says that a separate St. Valentine, who was a bishop from Interamna, is the reason for this holiday’s name. It is said that he was also beheaded by Emperor Claudius II for not rejecting his faith and for not converting his members. The last legend presumes that Valentine was executed for helping Christians escape from prisons during Ancient Rome, a time when Christians were imprisoned or executed for their faith. Some think Valentine had fallen in love with the jailor’s daughter and wrote her a letter before his death; the letter ending with, “From your Valentine.” It’s clear that although there are many different versions regarding the namesake of this holiday, St. Valentine has always been presented as a valiant visionary in the name of love.

Another important topic of history when discussing Valentine’s Day is the pagan holiday Lupercalia. Lupercalia was an annual celebration that took place on February 15th. It was an ancient Roman festival centered around fertility and meant to purify the city’s members. This festival honored Faunas, the Roman god of agriculture, and Romulus and Remus, Rome’s founders. It was believed that Romulus and Remus were nursed by the she-wolf Lupa when they were babies. At the start of each festival, priests who were called the Luperci went to the cave that was thought to be where the babies were nursed. The Luperci would sacrifice a goat for fertility and a dog for purification. Afterwards, they would skin the goat and coat the skin in all the blood that was shed during the sacrifice. They brought the skin back to the city in strips where they slapped the women and the crops to boost their fertility. Once this portion of the festival was complete, all the eligible women in the city placed their names in an urn to be drawn. This is how the men chose their mate for the rest of that year, these couples often getting married later.

It’s interesting to look back at the origins of Valentine’s Day and to see how much it has evolved over time. What used to be about the brutality of death and the hope for fertility in Ancient Rome is now the celebration of romance and relationships in the present day. So, while we’re enjoying Valentine’s Day this year, let’s appreciate the legends and stories that got us to this point!