TRICKS FOR YOUR FRESHMAN YEAR AT WVU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the spring semester is coming to an end, high school seniors are starting to make decisions on where to go next. West Virginia University has lots to offer, but as with anything, there’s no way to know everything at first. I’ve put together a small list of tips and information I wish I had known as an incoming student.

Mobile ID

One thing I was really bad at in my first semester living in the dorm was forgetting my student ID in my room. I got locked out of my dorm countless times and had to ask the front desk to help me get in when my roommate wasn’t around. That was until I learned about the Mobile ID app. It can be downloaded on the App Store for free, and put in your WVU information. Once you’ve done this, it only takes a push of a button on your phone to open the door to your dorm, to your building and in some dorms, it also opens the elevator.

It’s convenient, even when I have my ID with me at times, since I can get doors open without having to scrounge around for my ID. The only downside is that the Mobile ID cannot be used with your dining plan, Mountie Bounty or to ride the bus and PRT. So, while not a total replacement for your physical ID, you can at least be assured that you can always get back into your dorm!

Morgantown Water

There are a few things that can be said about Morgantown water, and not very many of them are good. If you’re planning on living in the dorms, I’m sure by now you’ve seen twenty TikToks telling you to get a Brita pitcher. While you definitely should get one, sometimes in the older buildings, the water just won’t taste as clean and fresh as what you may be used to. Not everyone is picky about their water, but for those who are, you may not be satisfied with just water through a Brita.

I found that in my first few weeks at school here, I was hardly ever drinking water because I just couldn’t get used to the taste. Realizing that’s probably not the best thing for my body, I’ve made drinking water a bigger priority. To get around the bad taste, my biggest hack thus far has simply been ordering cups of ice water anytime I’m at fast-food places or different eateries around campus. I also find it convenient to keep a gallon-sized jug in my mini-fridge, in case I’m just spending the day inside.

Dining Halls

There’s a lot to be said about the student dining here at WVU. Some people love the dining halls, some people can’t stand them. What you really need to know about them is the opening and closing times. The dining halls are typically open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., so those used to later dinners may need to adjust. Weekend hours differ slightly, with a 9 a.m. opening instead of 7.

These hours change slightly on holidays and days when there is a delay due to weather, so make sure to check online if you think there may be a delay. One fun thing about the dining halls is that sometimes they will have special foods on certain holidays, which you should be able to find online. Personally, I don’t love the dining halls, but I do think that they are better than what people give them credit for, with the Evansdale Cafe being my personal favorite of the three here at WVU.

Shortcuts

Now, some of you might be thinking that walking to class isn’t so bad, and you would be right, until it’s raining or snowing and you forgot your umbrella. Learning the shortcuts to take through buildings might not always save you time, but it will save your hair and clothes on a yucky day. Some of the buildings that all freshmen should learn to cut through include the Life Sciences building, Hodges Hall, Brooks Hall and Field Hall. It may seem lazy, but let’s be real, no one wants to walk up a huge flight of stairs when they are covered in ice, which, during the winter, they will be. Learning a few simple shortcuts and elevator locations early on will save you so much trouble down the line.

Roomate Contracts

During your first week or two after moving into the dorm, your RAs will tell you to fill out something called a roommate or suitemate contract (maybe both), depending on your living situation. You may not think these are important, but I can promise you they’re not something to overlook. If you start having problems with a roommate at any point, the only way the RAs are actually able to do something is if your roommate is violating the contract. My suggestion is to put everything you can think of in your contract, even if you got a good first impression of your roommate. People are often crazier than you would think, and roommate horror stories are not all that uncommon. Things like setting a standard for cleanliness and personal hygiene are two things you wouldn’t think need to be said, but unfortunately, they do. It’s better to write out uncomfortable terms now than regret it later.