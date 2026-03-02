TOP 1O DATE SPOTS IN MORGANTOWN, WV

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you live in Morgantown and you’re interested in spicing up your date nights, here’s a curated list of the best date spots in Morgantown. From cheap to casual, fun to fancy, there is something on this list for every couple. If you don’t have a significant other at the moment, take advantage of these spots for a fun girl’s day!

1. Cooper’s Rock

Are you an outdoorsy couple? If so, Cooper’s Rock has one of the most gorgeous overlooks in the state. If you love the scenery, but aren’t much of a hiker, you can even drive up to the overlook! Either way, this serene environment is perfect for sharing a calm moment and enjoying being together.

2. Stefano’s

If you’re looking for an elegant, low-lit restaurant with upmarket Italian American dishes, steaks, seafood and wine, Stefano’s is your date spot. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply unwinding together, this intimate atmosphere will allow you to focus on one another with good food and uninterrupted time.

3. The Coffee Tree Roasters

If you’re a coffee-loving couple, this quaint, cozy atmosphere will be perfect for you. With pastry options and a wide variety of flavors, there is something for everyone. This is a perfect setting for a laid-back date, where you can share meaningful conversation in a relaxed atmosphere.

4. Metropolitan Theatre

Are you a history-loving couple? If so, the Downtown Metropolitan Theatre has been around for nearly 100 years. Sharing the experience of their live music and dance performances makes for a unique, memorable and engaging date.

5. Forks of Cheat Winery

For a more mature couple, a wine tasting at Forks of Cheat Winery would be a great bonding experience. Good wine and a scenic vineyard make for a lovely experience where you can unwind and connect.

6. West Virginia Botanic Garden

If you appreciate serenity and the outdoors, the West Virginia Botanic Garden is perfect for you. The beauty of the West Virginia Botanic Garden allows you to slow down to talk and reflect as you explore, ideal for quality time together.

7. Escobar’s

If you and your significant other enjoy having a fancy night out, check out Escobar’s. This low-lit, ambient spot is the perfect romantic drinking spot for a date where you can enjoy fine-crafted cocktails and brick-oven pizzas. Casual but lively, it is suitable for all types of people.

8. Art Museum of West Virginia University

Are you an art-loving couple? If so, the WVU Art Museum offers rotating exhibitions and even fun art events such as quilting and upcycling. Bond over your shared love of art, or even over crafting quilts together.

9. Black Bear Burritos

If you’re more of a casual dining couple, Black Bear Burritos will surely not disappoint. They are a local favorite for a reason; the food is outstanding and the staff is incredibly welcoming.

10. Suburban Lanes

Looking for a fun, carefree date? What’s better than bowling? They offer food, so you could make it a one-stop date night! A little bit of friendly competition is always fun in a relationship!