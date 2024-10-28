Top 15 Halloween Horror Movies That Are Actually Terrifying

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For horror fans, Halloween is the perfect excuse to dive into some truly bone-chilling films. From haunted houses to masked killers, these movies are sure to keep you up at night. Here are 15 of the scariest Halloween horror movies for those looking to test their nerves this spooky season.

1. Halloween (1978)

John Carpenter’s Halloween is the quintessential slasher film. Featuring the iconic Michael Myers, this movie follows his terrifying return to his hometown on Halloween night. With its suspenseful atmosphere, eerie soundtrack, and brutal killings, it remains one of the most frightening horror films ever made.

2. The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist is considered by many to be one of the scariest films of all time. The story of a young girl possessed by a demon and the priests who try to save her, this film is full of disturbing imagery and intense psychological horror.

3. Hereditary (2018)

Ari Aster’s Hereditary is a deeply unsettling family drama that spirals into supernatural horror. As a family deals with grief and trauma, they uncover dark secrets that lead to shocking and disturbing revelations. The film’s slow build and shocking climax make it a modern horror masterpiece.

4. The Conjuring (2013)

Based on the true stories of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Conjuring tells the story of a family haunted by a malevolent spirit. With expertly crafted scares, including one of the most famous hide-and-clap scenes in horror, this film is guaranteed to terrify.

5. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street introduces Freddy Krueger, a villain who attacks his victims in their dreams. The blend of supernatural horror and slasher elements, along with Krueger’s terrifying presence, makes this film a classic of the genre.

6. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a brutal and gritty horror film that follows a group of friends who stumble upon a family of cannibals. Known for its relentless tension and unsettling realism, it’s a film that leaves viewers shaken long after the credits roll.

7. The Shining (1980)

Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining is a psychological horror masterpiece. Jack Nicholson’s portrayal of Jack Torrance, a man driven to madness in a haunted hotel, delivers unforgettable scares. The film’s eerie atmosphere and terrifying imagery make it a must-watch.

8. Insidious (2010)

Insidious is a modern haunted house tale that takes audiences on a terrifying journey into the supernatural. With spine-chilling jump scares and a deeply unsettling atmosphere, the film explores the astral plane and the consequences of dabbling with the unknown.

9. The Ring (2002)

The Ring is an American remake of the Japanese horror film Ring and is one of the most chilling ghost stories ever made. After watching a cursed videotape, those who view it die within seven days. The film’s slow buildup and eerie atmosphere keep audiences on edge from start to finish.

10. It Follows (2014)

It Follows offers a fresh take on horror, focusing on a malevolent force that relentlessly follows its victims after a seemingly innocent sexual encounter. The sense of inescapable dread combined with the film’s unnerving visuals makes this a standout in modern horror

11. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project popularized the found-footage horror genre with its realistic portrayal of a group of filmmakers lost in the woods, documenting their search for the legendary Blair Witch. The film’s slow-burn tension and claustrophobic atmosphere make it an unforgettable experience.

12. Midsommar (2019)

Ari Aster’s Midsommar is a daytime horror film that explores a cultish Scandinavian festival. While much of the horror unfolds in broad daylight, the psychological terror and shocking moments make this film a disturbing and visually stunning watch.

13. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Paranormal Activity is a found-footage horror film that chronicles the terrifying events experienced by a couple in their home. The film’s minimalist approach and use of everyday surroundings to create fear make it one of the most effective haunted house films of its time.

14. The Babadook (2014)

The Babadook is a psychological horror film that explores grief and motherhood through the lens of a terrifying creature. The film’s unsettling atmosphere and exploration of deeper emotional trauma make it both haunting and heartbreaking.

15. Sinister (2012)

Sinister follows a true-crime writer who discovers a series of disturbing home movies in his attic, all of which document horrific murders. As he delves deeper into the mystery, he realizes he may have unleashed a malevolent entity. The film’s chilling visuals and sense of dread make it a standout in the supernatural horror genre.

From supernatural forces to masked killers, these 15 horror films are sure to send shivers down your spine. Whether you’re a seasoned horror enthusiast or someone looking for a frightful Halloween night, these movies deliver genuine terror and unforgettable scares.