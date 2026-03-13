THOUGHTS ON BEING IN A ‘GRANDMA ERA’ IN COLLEGE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A new trend on campus that I have been hearing about is people entering their “grandma era.” Before we get into my opinion on the topic, let’s explain exactly what this means. The term “Grandma Era” is based on having hobbies and living a lifestyle similar to, you guessed it… grandmas. Some hobbies include crocheting, baking and scrapbooking, as well as grandma-like lifestyles like going to bed early and staying in more. For many college students, leaning into homebody hobbies feels comforting and fights the pressure to always be out and social. But as this lifestyle trend grows, so does my question: when does self-care become self-isolation? Could embracing grandma habits in college mean missing out on experiences that only exist during these four years until you enter the real world?

I understand that college life is chaotic. Between exams and balancing social life, burnout hits fast. Grandma hobbies slow down a very fast past college experience. In a world full of scrolling and comparing eachother on social media, these hobbies feel grounding. Choosing tea and a craft night over a loud night out can feel like choosing yourself. Rest becomes self-care rather than being lazy, and I love that. My only concern is when there is no happy balance between the two lifestyles.

The downside isn’t the hobbies themselves, but really what they replace. College is one of the few times in life when social life is built into daily life. Friends live down the hall, and events happen on a random Tuesday night. I think choosing to stay in occasionally is healthy, but always choosing this lifestyle can make you miss out on so many experiences. My fear is that the excuse of being in your “grandma era” can become a socially acceptable form of avoidance. Sure, it’s easier to bake cookies alone than risk awkward small talk at a bar, but over time, comfort can turn into a routine and routine into missed chances.

I think this new mindset is partly a response to college pressure of feeling that college experiences must be perfect. Social media amplifies extreme versions of both lifestyles. There’s the nonstop party girl and the productive gym girl, and frankly, both can feel performative. Starting hobbies that keep you inside and away from social life can make it feel easier to be out of constant comparison. While being in college, I have learned that it isn’t meant for your maximum comfort, but it’s meant to get you out of that comfort zone. This is why I feel “grandma eras” aren’t going to help you; if anything, they just make you not grow.

There’s nothing wrong with choosing rest over chaos. In fact, the rise of grandma hobbies among college students shows that it is healthy to make time for yourself in a fast-paced moment of your life. The key question isn’t whether you decide to crochet or go out, it’s whether your choices come from preference or fear of the unknown. My opinion is that someday, your whole life could become slow days and baking cookies, but you won’t always live in a place where your best friends are right down the hall, or you can go to an event to meet new people any night of the week. I say enjoy your grandma era, just don’t let it take over your college era.