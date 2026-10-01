THINGS TO DO IN MORGANTOWN BESIDES GOING TO THE BARS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that WVU has one of the biggest party scenes out of all the universities, but this doesn’t mean that partying is the only thing to do. Here is a thorough list of (dry) fun nighttime activities in Morgantown.

WV Moonlight Market

The WV Moonlight Market (MM) is a monthly event that returns to Morgantown every year to support the local artist community. Every third Saturday of the month from May-August, the pet-friendly event is hosted from 4 pm- 9 pm at 400 Spruce Street. The MM is outdoors and takes place rain or shine, plus it’s wheelchair accessible. There is parking located nearby; however, the walkability score of this event is one of the highest on this list. This is a great place to go in the evening to avoid college town FOMO.

Serenity Place (Maple House)

Serenity Place is a WVU collegiate recovery program that hosts craft events, support groups, dog therapy nights and substance-free socials, along with many other activities supporting sobriety. All students are welcome to attend these events, and they have something for everyone almost every day of the week! If you’re trying to avoid the substance scene altogether or you just want to meet like-minded people, WVU Maple House is the place for you.

Retro Reload

Retro Reload is a new arcade business located on High Street that hosts gaming tournaments, trivia nights, tabletop activities and special events. Their prices are very college student-friendly, and they are open until 9 pm five days a week. Retro Reload values community, inclusivity, and accessibility, making this a great hangout spot for everyone. They have a massive collection of consoles and games ranging from the 1970s to today. Whether you’re into Dungeons and Dragons or Mario Kart, Retro Reload has something for everyone.

Events at the CCAC

If you’re a student at WVU, you can receive a discount to any event hosted at the Canady Creative Arts Center. And if you’re a College of Creative Arts and Media major, you get a free ticket! The University Arts Series features nationally touring dance, theater, and music shows at the CCAC weekly. Creative arts students are frequently involved in these productions alongside the more professional Broadway shows. Events at the CCAC can appeal to anyone regardless of age or major.