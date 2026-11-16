This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, and the stress of finals, I’ve been thinking of all the good things in my life I’m thankful for. During times like this, when things start to pile up and get stressful, it’s important to take some time to reflect. These are my top 5 things I think about to remain grounded and thankful for where I am in life:

1. My parents:

Both of my parents have worked so hard to give me the opportunity to attend university. Without them and their sacrifice, I wouldn’t be chasing my dream career.

2. My friends:

Since my family is hours away from my college town, I have to lean on my friends for everyday stressors. They truly support and love me even when I feel like quitting. This applies to old friends and new ones, and those I don’t speak to anymore.

3. My pets:

They truly are angels on earth. They love me no matter what grade I get on an assignment or how much I have.

4. University in general:

My college town has changed me as a person and opened my eyes wider than my small hometown ever could.

5. The changing of the seasons:

This may be sappy as my last item, but this is truly one of my favorite things to think about when I need some grounding. Going on a walk and seeing trees losing their leaves and a chill slowly entering the air is a comfort. I can change and become cold, but I will always grow back my leaves and be warm again. There is no such thing as a permanent change. I don’t have to be one thing forever.