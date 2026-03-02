THINGS I FIND SO CHIC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I keep seeing those slideshow videos on my TikTok For You page where people list “things I find chic.” It is either a talking video or a slideshow with random hyper-specific traits that somehow just make sense.

Some people say carrying a glass water bottle is chic. Others say tucking your hair into your sweater, like Sofia Carson in that one movie. I have seen almond-shaped nails, collecting physical magazines and so many more random niche traits someone may have.

None of it is groundbreaking. It is just oddly specific details that feel elevated.

It made me think about mine, so here are things I find chic:

1. Not giving a f***

Not in a careless way but in a secure way. There is something about someone who is not constantly seeking approval that feels elevated. Moving through life without obsessing over how you are perceived is so powerful.

2. Journaling, especially writing in cursive.

It feels intentional. Romantic, even. Taking the time to sit down and physically write your thoughts instead of typing them into your Notes app, like me, is just so chic.

3. Yoga or being overly flexible.

It is subtle, but impressive. As an ex-gymnast, I wish I were still as flexible as I used to be. So, if you can randomly do the splits, I automatically think you have your life together.

4. Knowing how to cook amazingly.

I genuinely envy you. Cooking well feels grown, competent and attractive. Hosting a dinner and actually knowing what you are doing is elite. Or to add on to this, throwing monthly dinner parties, I want- sorry need- to be invited.

5. Being an absolute bookworm.

I admire people who can sit down and finish a book in a week. TikTok completely destroyed my attention span, so if you are reading consistently, that is chic.

6. Knowing your worth when it comes to dating.

Standards, boundaries and not entertaining bare minimum energy is so chic. And shout out to you for having self-respect.

7. Collecting perfume samples.

Not just owning one fragrance, but testing them, understanding all of their notes and having tiny sample vials in your bag feels curated.

8. Having the barista know your order by your face.

Now, I am not even a coffee kind of girl. I wish I was, sometimes. But there is something so chic about walking into a café and not having to say a word because they already know what you are getting. That level of routine and consistency is subtle but cool.

With all being said, if this applies to you, I hope you know that I probably think you are cool.