THE ULTIMATE SPRING BREAK PACKING GUIDE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break should be about relaxing, making memories and enjoying time with friends, not stressing over what you packed. Whether you’re heading somewhere tropical like the Bahamas or somewhere a little closer like Myrtle Beach, packing smart is the key to having a smooth trip. This guide breaks down exactly what to bring and how to avoid overpacking.

Swimsuits

Swimwear is the most obvious essential, but it’s easy to go overboard. Bring 3–5 swimsuits that you can rotate. One should be comfortable for active beach or pool days, one or two can be for cute photos, and another should be something you feel confident wearing. Also remember to bring a simple cover up or oversized button down which are perfect for running errands, going out for lunch or walking to the pool. Don’t forget flip flops or slides to keep your feet cool and sand free.

Daytime Clothes

When it comes to daytime outfits, think practical and versatile. Choose clothing items that you can mix and match for different occasions. A few tank tops or t-shirts, a couple of pairs of shorts or pants and one or two casual dresses are usually enough for the whole week. Bring a lightweight hoodie and sweatpants for cooler evenings and travel, and a pair of sneakers for exploring or walking along the beach. Comfort is just as important as style, you’ll be moving around a lot, and blisters or sore feet can ruin your day.

Going Out Outfits

For nights out, depending on how much you like to party, pack a few outfits that make you feel confident but that you can actually move and dance in. While heels may look good in pictures, opt for shoes you can realistically wear for several hours. Platforms, wedges or stylish flats are usually better than delicate heels. Small shoulder bags are perfect for keeping essentials like your phone, ID and money secure without being annoying. Remember, you want to feel comfortable and confident, not constantly adjusting your outfit or shoes.

Beach Essentials

If your destination is warm and sunny, beach safety is important. Sunscreen with at least SPF 30 is a must, and reapplying throughout the day will save you from painful sunburns. Sunglasses, a hat and a reusable water bottle help protect you from the sun and keep you hydrated. Aloe or after sun lotion is helpful for preventing peeling if you do get a little too much sun. A beach tote or large bag will keep your items organized and easy to carry between the beach, pool or hotel room. And don’t forget a beach towel!

Toiletries

Toiletries are essential, but there’s no need to overpack. Stick to the basics: toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, razor and any skincare or makeup products you regularly use. If you’re sharing a room with friends, it’s a good idea to coordinate certain items like hair tools and products so you’re not all packing the same bulky items. Bringing travel sized versions of products can also save space and weight in your luggage.

Tech and Important Items

Small items can make or break your trip. A phone charger and portable battery pack are essential for staying connected, while an extension cord or power strip can be lifesaving in hotel rooms with limited outlets. Always double check that you have your ID, debit/credit card and any necessary medications. Losing access to any of these items can quickly turn a fun trip stressful, so keep them organized and easy to reach.

Avoid Overpacking

It’s tempting to bring everything “just in case,” but overpacking creates unnecessary stress. Leave behind items like extra shoes you won’t realistically wear, outfits that don’t match anything else or hair tools you rarely use. Packing light means easier mobility, more space for souvenirs and less stress about forgetting something important. Stick to pieces that serve multiple purposes and make you feel comfortable.

Final Tips

Spring break is meant to be relaxing and fun, not stressful. Start packing a few days in advance, so you have time to think through outfits, check your essentials and avoid last minute panic. Rolling clothes instead of folding them can save space, and keeping a little room in your bag allows for souvenirs or last minute purchases. Make a list of essentials and check it twice, so you don’t forget anything important. The goal is to bring everything you need, leave unnecessary items behind, and have a suitcase that’s easy to manage.

Packing well sets the tone for your trip. Less time worrying about clothes or accessories means more time making memories. Keep it simple, versatile and intentional, and your spring break will go smoothly from start to finish.