The Ultimate Halloween Party Playlist

Whether you’re spending Halloweekend jumping between parties, hosting your own, or just blasting music while getting ready with your roommates, this playlist has everything you need to set the tone for the night. It’s a mix of spooky classics and dance-floor favorites that will keep the energy up from the first drink to the final after-party.
Thriller – Michael Jackson
Bloody Mary – Lady Gaga
Disturbia – Rihanna
Maneater – Nelly Furtado
Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Backstreet Boys
I Put a Spell on You – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
Calling All the Monsters – China Anne McClain
Cannibal – Kesha
Heads Will Roll – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
E.T. – Katy Perry
The Dead Dance – Lady Gaga
Just Dance – Lady Gaga
Circus – Britney Spears
Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell
Back to Black – Amy Winehouse
Voulez-Vous – ABBA
Highway to Hell – AC/DC
Dragula – Rob Zombie
Hex Girls – The Moon Sisters
Earth, Wind, Fire & Air – The Moon Sisters
Feed My Frankenstein – Alice Cooper
Master of Puppets – Metallica
Mad House – Rihanna
Monster – Lady Gaga
Dance in the Dark – Lady Gaga
I’m in Love with a Monster – Fifth Harmony
She Wolf – Shakira
Marry the Night – Lady Gaga
Whatever your plans are this Halloweekend, this playlist will keep the night alive. Turn it up, grab your friends, and let the music keep the energy going even after the night ends.