The Ultimate Halloween Party Playlist

Whether you’re spending Halloweekend jumping between parties, hosting your own, or just blasting music while getting ready with your roommates, this playlist has everything you need to set the tone for the night. It’s a mix of spooky classics and dance-floor favorites that will keep the energy up from the first drink to the final after-party.

Thriller – Michael Jackson

Bloody Mary – Lady Gaga

Disturbia – Rihanna

Maneater – Nelly Furtado

Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Backstreet Boys

I Put a Spell on You – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

Calling All the Monsters – China Anne McClain

Cannibal – Kesha

Heads Will Roll – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

E.T. – Katy Perry

The Dead Dance – Lady Gaga

Just Dance – Lady Gaga

Circus – Britney Spears

Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell

Back to Black – Amy Winehouse

Voulez-Vous – ABBA

Highway to Hell – AC/DC

Dragula – Rob Zombie

Hex Girls – The Moon Sisters

Earth, Wind, Fire & Air – The Moon Sisters

Feed My Frankenstein – Alice Cooper

Master of Puppets – Metallica

Mad House – Rihanna

Monster – Lady Gaga

Dance in the Dark – Lady Gaga

I’m in Love with a Monster – Fifth Harmony

She Wolf – Shakira

Marry the Night – Lady Gaga

Whatever your plans are this Halloweekend, this playlist will keep the night alive. Turn it up, grab your friends, and let the music keep the energy going even after the night ends.