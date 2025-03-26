The Importance of Inclusivity in Makeup Brands

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

In today’s beauty industry, inclusivity shouldn’t be optional as it is an essential requirement for any brand. Consumers expect makeup brands to reflect the diversity of their customers by offering shades for every skin tone. When companies miss the mark, they risk more than just disappointment, they risk their brand being publicly “canceled”. The term “canceled” encompasses various meanings, but in this context, it signifies a modern form of boycott directed at brands that do not provide culturally appropriate or diverse products. Tarte and Hourglass Cosmetics are just two examples of brands that have faced the heat for their lack of inclusivity. Now, Youthforia joins the list, facing sharp backlash for a foundation line that falls short in providing darker shades, leaving many to question their commitment to diversity.

In April, Youthforia’s foundation faced significant criticism after TikTok creator Golloria compared the darkest shade to blackface paint in a video on her page, and the resemblance was an utterly perfect match. This pure black pigment proved unusable for individuals with deep skin tones, leading many to view it as a half-hearted and performative attempt at inclusivity. The backlash intensified on social media, where users highlighted that mixing this shade with lighter ones resulted in an ashy grey hue, revealing flaws in the formula’s design. Compounding the issue, the second darkest shade remained too light for numerous customers, underscoring the brand’s lack of commitment to providing suitable options for darker-skinned individuals. In contrast, the lighter shades were diverse and well-developed, suggesting a clear prioritization of lighter complexions by the brand.

Demands to cancel Youthforia arose almost immediately, not just for the poorly designed foundation, but also for the larger issue of performative inclusivity. Consumers are tired of brands claiming to be inclusive without delivering on those promises. Canceling Youthforia sparked a broader discussion about the importance of creating products for all skin tones. Youthforia’s response to criticism over their limited shade range was seen as inadequate, offering excuses rather than addressing the issue. This defensive approach highlighted that their efforts seemed more focused on appearance than actual improvement.

Youthforia’s backlash highlighted the industry’s urgent need for better shade inclusivity, as consumers increasingly expect authentic representation from brands. The issue extends beyond foundation shades; other beauty products, such as blush and contour, also lack diversity. Additionally, modeling practices in the beauty industry contribute to the problem, with consumers predominantly seeing the same thin, white models, despite the fact that real women come in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes. While cancel culture faces criticism, it can drive social change by amplifying marginalized voices and encouraging companies to prioritize inclusivity. As a result, brands are now being held accountable for offering products that reflect a diverse range of skin tones.

The lesson on cancellation is simple: inclusivity isn’t an optional add-on—it’s essential. Brands that fail to recognize this are at risk of being left behind by consumers. Cancel culture may seem harsh, but it has played a vital role in raising awareness and pushing for real progress. Being canceled can serve as an opportunity to learn, improve, and rebuild trust with consumers. By listening to feedback and reformulating its products, the brand can show that being called out can lead to meaningful change.