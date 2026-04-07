THE HOME STRETCH: GETTING THROUGH THE LAST MONTH OF THE SEMESTER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first week of April has come and gone, and the days are quickly counting down towards cramming for finals week, and the lovely relief of summer break. When stress, panic and uncertainty creeps in during the final four weeks of the academic year, these are some of the ways that I prioritize my mental well-being.

1. Set out a schedule.

Making a to-do list is a habit that many use, and while it can be successful, staring down a daunting list of things that have to get done can cause unnecessary stress, potentially impacting productivity. Instead, what I choose to do is block out hours of time, and devote that section of my day to a specific task. If it’s not completed by the end of the time period, and it isn’t on a strict deadline to be completed soon, then I stop and change tasks. This allows for a mental reset every so often, while also guaranteeing dedicated time to whatever needs to get done that day.

2. Getting enough sleep.

Admittedly, this point is one that I struggle with often, but it is nonetheless important, and something I make a conscious effort to be better at, specifically during high stress periods. Despite finals’ stereotypical requirements to pull all-nighters, stay awake bent over books with a half-cold energy drink on the corner of your desk, you may not see as much success with this strategy as you hope. It is incredibly difficult to retain information when your brain is not well-rested, and depriving it of that rest also deprives it of the opportunity to process all the information being crammed into it while studying.

3. Make time for others.

While the pressure of needing to succeed or perform during the end of the semester can overtake us, there is something to be said about the mental peacefulness brought about by spending time with people you enjoy being around. There are deadlines, and things that must be done, but when you can, try to squeeze in time to grab food with a friend or chat on the phone for a bit. This little relief from whatever is weighing on you can offer you the opportunity to come back to your work with fresh eyes and a bit more relaxed than before, which can open the mental door for a better work ethic.

The end of the semester can feel like both the longest and shortest period of time, but there is an end in sight! Try not to let yourself be too burnt out to enjoy it when it finally arrives.