This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the first Black woman elected governor to the first Muslim American elected to the U.S. Senate, the 2026 midterm elections brought a new chapter of American political history. Election Day is always an opportunity for Americans to make their voices heard, but November 3, 2026, brought something more. Across the country, voters elected candidates who broke barriers that had stood for generations, creating historic milestones in races at both the state and national levels. From groundbreaking victories in traditionally Republican states to a new wave of representation in Congress, this year’s midterm elections introduced a group of leaders whose victories will be remembered long after the ballots were counted.

Some of these candidates made history because they were the first to hold a particular office. Others pulled off victories that had seemed nearly impossible in their states. Together, their stories offer a look at just how much changed on one election night. Here are some of the people who made November 3 a night for the history books.

1. Keisha Lance Bottoms: The First Black Woman Elected Governor

For the first time in American history, a Black woman has been elected governor of a state. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, becoming the first Black woman elected governor in the United States. She will also become Georgia’s first Black governor and the first woman to hold the office. Bottoms is no stranger to public service. She served as Atlanta’s mayor from 2018 to 2022 before joining the Biden administration as a senior adviser. Her political career has largely centered around local government, community development and public service.

Her victory carries significance beyond Georgia. For generations, the country’s highest state executive offices were overwhelmingly held by white men. Although Black women have run for governor before, including Stacey Abrams in Georgia in 2018 and 2022, none had previously crossed that threshold. Now, Bottoms will take office as the first woman to break that particular barrier.

2. Deb Haaland: A First for Native American Women

New Mexico made history by electing Deb Haaland as its next governor. Haaland, a citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna, becomes the first Native American woman elected governor in United States history. Her victory over Republican Gregg Hull marks another milestone in a political career that has repeatedly broken barriers.

In 2018, Haaland became one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress. She later made history again when she became the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, leading the Department of the Interior under President Joe Biden. Now, she is preparing to lead an entire state.

Haaland’s victory is particularly meaningful given the history of Native American communities in the United States. For generations, Indigenous people faced government policies that attempted to strip them of their languages, cultures and land. Her election represents a significant moment for a community that has historically been excluded from positions of political power. During her victory speech, Haaland spoke directly to the next generation, reminding young people that their dreams matter and that they deserve the opportunity to lead.

3. Peggy Flanagan: The First Native American Woman Elected to the Senate

Another historic victory came out of Minnesota, where Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan won her race for the United States Senate. Flanagan, a citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, became the first Native American woman elected to the Senate. She also became the first Native American to represent Minnesota in Congress. Before entering the Senate race, Flanagan served as Minnesota’s lieutenant governor alongside Governor Tim Walz. Her career has included years of work in education, community organizing and public service.

Her election is another significant milestone for Indigenous representation in the federal government. While Native Americans have served in Congress before, Native American women have remained particularly underrepresented in the Senate. Flanagan’s victory means that a new generation of Indigenous girls will see someone with a background like theirs occupying one of the country’s most powerful legislative positions.

4. Abdul El-Sayed: The First Muslim American Elected to the U.S. Senate

Michigan voters made history on November 3, electing Abdul El-Sayed to the United States Senate and making him the first Muslim American elected to serve in the chamber. A Michigan-born epidemiologist and the son of Egyptian immigrants, El-Sayed’s path to Washington was far from traditional. Before entering the Senate race, he served as Detroit’s health director, building a career around public health and community service. His campaign became about more than his professional background. Throughout the race, El-Sayed faced attacks targeting his Muslim faith and Egyptian heritage. President Donald Trump and other Republicans questioned his loyalty to the United States, with some of the rhetoric drawing criticism from El-Sayed and his supporters as Islamophobic. The race also took an unexpected turn when his former Democratic primary opponent, Representative Haley Stevens, withdrew her support and endorsed Republican Mike Rogers.

Despite the controversy, Michigan voters chose El-Sayed. His victory marks a significant moment for Muslim Americans, who have historically had limited representation in the highest levels of federal government. It also comes at a time when conversations surrounding religion, immigration and national identity continue to shape American politics. Following his victory, El-Sayed thanked supporters for taking a chance on what he described as an unlikely candidate. For many Americans, his election represents something much bigger than a Senate seat. It is another step toward a government that more closely reflects the people it represents.

5. Chris Pappas: The First Openly Gay Man Elected to the Senate

New Hampshire Representative Chris Pappas made history with his election to the United States Senate. Pappas defeated former Senator John Sununu, becoming the first openly gay man elected to serve in the chamber. Although openly LGBTQ+ Americans have previously served in Congress, Pappas’s victory establishes a new milestone in the Senate’s history. Throughout his campaign, Pappas did not make his sexual orientation the centerpiece of his candidacy. In fact, he said he was not running simply to make history. Still, he acknowledged the significance of the moment and the progress it represented.

His victory adds another milestone to a growing number of LGBTQ+ Americans holding positions in the federal government.

6. Byron Donalds: Florida Elects Its First Black Governor

Not all of the historic firsts came from Democratic victories. Republican Byron Donalds defeated former Republican-turned-Democrat David Jolly to become Florida’s first Black governor. Donalds previously represented Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the Florida Legislature before entering Congress in 2020. A close ally of President Donald Trump, he received significant attention throughout his campaign.

His victory is particularly notable because it came during an election in which Democrats made substantial gains across the country. Florida’s history makes the milestone even more significant. Despite its diverse population, the state had never elected a Black governor in its history. Donalds now joins a growing group of Black Americans holding the country’s highest state executive offices, demonstrating that historic representation is not limited to one political party.

7. Gina Hinojosa and Xavier Becerra: Historic Latino Representation in Texas and California

Two of the country’s largest states elected governors who will make history for Latino representation. In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, becoming the state’s first Latina governor. Her victory also ended a 31-year Republican hold on the governor’s office. A civil rights attorney and former president of the Austin school board, Hinojosa has served in the Texas House of Representatives since 2017. Her campaign focused on issues including affordability, education and the future of the state.

Meanwhile, California elected Xavier Becerra, making him the first Latino elected governor in the state’s history since it became a state. Becerra previously served as a member of Congress, California attorney general and U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden. Although California previously had a Latino governor in Romualdo Pacheco in the 1800s, he assumed the position rather than being elected to it. Their victories mark significant moments for Latino representation in two states with some of the country’s largest Hispanic populations.

8. Amy Klobuchar, Amy Acton and Marsha Blackburn: Women Make History Across Three States

November 3 also brought historic victories for women seeking their states’ highest executive offices.

In Minnesota, Senator Amy Klobuchar defeated former Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth to become the state’s first woman elected governor. Klobuchar had already made history as Minnesota’s first woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to become the first woman elected governor of the state. Acton previously served as Ohio’s health director and became widely known during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn defeated Democrat Jerri Green, becoming the state’s first woman elected governor. Blackburn previously served in the U.S. House and Senate, becoming Tennessee’s first female senator.

Three states, three different political backgrounds and three women who will each make history in their respective offices.

9. Annie Andrews: South Carolina Elects Its First Woman to the Senate

South Carolina also delivered an unexpected result. Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican incumbent Darline Graham, becoming the first woman elected to represent South Carolina in the United States Senate. A pediatrician with no previous experience holding elected office, Andrews entered the race as an underdog. Her victory was particularly surprising in a state that has consistently favored Republican candidates in federal elections. Graham had been appointed to the Senate in July following the death of her brother, longtime Senator Lindsey Graham. Although Graham became the first woman to represent South Carolina in the Senate, she had not been elected to the position. Andrews now holds that distinction.

Her victory also makes her the first Democrat from South Carolina elected to the Senate since Fritz Hollings won reelection in 1998.

10. Juliana Stratton: A New Milestone for Black Women in the Senate

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton added another historic achievement to the election results with her victory over Republican Don Tracy. Stratton will become the third Black woman serving in the United States Senate, joining fellow Democrats Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester. Her election also means Illinois will be represented by two women of color in the Senate, alongside Senator Tammy Duckworth, who is of Thai heritage. Before entering the Senate race, Stratton served as Illinois lieutenant governor under Governor JB Pritzker. She previously worked as an attorney and served in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Her victory adds another voice to a chamber where women of color have historically been underrepresented.

11. Adam Hamilton: A Pastor Makes History in Kansas

In Kansas, a state that had not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in nearly a century, voters delivered a result that few would have predicted at the beginning of the campaign. Adam Hamilton, a longtime pastor with no previous experience holding elected office, defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall to become the state’s next U.S. senator. Hamilton’s story is particularly interesting because of the career he built before entering politics. In 1990, at just 25 years old, he and his wife, LaVon, founded the Church of the Resurrection in the Kansas City area. What began as a small congregation eventually grew into the largest United Methodist congregation in the country, with approximately 24,000 members. For more than three decades, Hamilton built his career around ministry, community service and bringing people together. His decision to enter a competitive Senate race marked a significant change in direction. Rather than presenting himself as a traditional politician, Hamilton campaigned as an independent-minded Democrat, focusing on affordability, health care and political division.

His victory ended a 94-year Democratic drought in Kansas Senate races. Hamilton’s election is a reminder that political history is not always made by career politicians. Sometimes, it comes from people who spend decades working in their communities before deciding to take on an entirely different role.

12. James Talarico: A Former Teacher Takes Texas to Washington

Texas has long been one of the most difficult states for Democrats to win at the federal level. On November 3, James Talarico helped change that political landscape. The former middle school teacher and Texas state representative defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the race for the U.S. Senate, delivering one of the election’s most significant political upsets. Before entering politics, Talarico taught middle school students in San Antonio. He later earned a master’s degree from Harvard University and was first elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2018. During his time in the state legislature, Talarico focused on education, school funding and children’s mental health. He also became known for bringing his religious background into conversations about public service and political leadership, having studied at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary.

His victory is particularly significant because Texas had not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1988. While Talarico’s win is not a historic first in the traditional sense, it represents a major political breakthrough in a state that has been dominated by Republicans for decades. For a former public school teacher who entered politics with a focus on education and community issues, the victory marks an entirely new chapter in his career.

Beyond the Firsts: Other Victories That Made Election Night Historic

While some candidates made history by becoming the first to hold their respective offices, other victories carried their own significance.

In Ohio, former Senator Sherrod Brown returned to the Senate after defeating Republican incumbent Jon Husted. His victory gave Democrats another Senate seat and marked a major political shift in a state that has increasingly favored Republicans in recent elections.

North Carolina also saw a significant change when former Governor Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley. Cooper’s victory gave Democrats their first Senate win in the state in nearly two decades.

Maine experienced another major political shift when Democrat Troy Jackson defeated longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins. Jackson, a fifth-generation logger and former president of the Maine Senate, ended Collins’ lengthy tenure in Washington.

Meanwhile, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff secured another term, defeating Republican Mike Collins and retaining his seat.

These victories were not all historic firsts, but each contributed to an election night that reshaped political representation and the balance of power across the country.

A Night to Remember

The November 3 midterm elections will be remembered for more than the races that changed party control in Washington. Across the country, voters elected candidates who reached milestones that had remained untouched throughout generations of American political history. For some, it was the first time someone who looked like them, shared their background or represented their community would hold a particular office. For others, it was the culmination of years of political work and a victory in states where their party had struggled for decades.

These victories do not automatically mean that every barrier has disappeared or that representation alone will solve the challenges facing these communities. But they do mark a change in who has the opportunity to lead. And for the people who will grow up watching these leaders take office, November 3 may represent something even bigger: the moment they began to see new possibilities for themselves in American politics.

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