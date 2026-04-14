SUMMER’S SOON: 5 OF MY MUST-DO’S

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Despite the semester still ongoing, I, among others, have already mentally checked out of the spring season and am looking forward to the few school-free weeks of the calendar year. If you’re unsure of what to spend your summer doing, here are a few things off my desired list this year!

1. Watch a sunrise

It’s not often that I’m able to get myself out of bed early enough to see the sunrise, but there’s something special about a quieter morning when it’s nice out, and no deadlines glaring at me from my laptop sitting in the corner. I try to do this a few times a summer, and the early start makes me feel more productive, even if I sleep in the next day, regardless.

2. Go on a trip with friends

Between work and other responsibilities during the summer, I sometimes struggle to make time for other things, so one thing that’s on my list every year is to make sure that I take some time off to spend with my friends. This doesn’t have to be anything extravagant, a day trip to a beach or lake does the trick as well, just something to get me away from home for a few hours!

3. Pick up a new hobby

With no coursework bearing down, I try to use my extra free time to learn something I wouldn’t otherwise have the time for. Last summer, I was expanding my bracelet collection through beaded or string bracelets, and this summer I’m excited to see what I dig my nails into next!

4. Keep a journal/scrapbook (of sorts)

With being busy a lot, stopping to remember what I’ve accomplished, or even just gotten the opportunity to do, is special. This summer, I hope to keep a record of the things I get to do, even the little ones, because memories and the nostalgia they carry are incredibly important to me.

5. Do Something New

This one is very open-ended, and it’s left that way on purpose! Interests, hobbies and situations change over the course of eight to twelve weeks, so doing something new can fall under just about any accomplishment. Maybe you bought furniture for your apartment on your own for the first time, or you conquered a fear, or you visited a new place. Do something you’ve never done before!