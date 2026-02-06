Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
STUCK INSIDE: THINGS TO DO WHEN WINTER WEATHER IS TERRIBLE

Moriah McBride Student Contributor, West Virginia University
When winter hits, everything feels harder than it needs to be. It’s freezing, the sidewalks are icy and suddenly even walking to class feels like a workout. On days when the weather is too bad to go out, it’s easy to feel bored or unmotivated, but being stuck inside doesn’t have to mean doing nothing. Here are some ideas and things you can do to make the time go by.

1. Cook or Bake Something 

Snow days are the best time to actually try cooking. 

Ideas: 

  • Bake cookies or brownies 
  • Make homemade pizza or pasta 
  • Try TikTok recipes 
  • Have a mini cook-off with friends 

You get entertainment and food, which is basically the best combo. 

2. DIY Self-Care Day 

Winter is draining, so sometimes the best plan is doing nothing… but make it aesthetic.

Ideas: 

  • Face masks and candles 
  • Hot showers and comfy clothes 
  • Journaling or reading 
  • Making a chill playlist 

It’s low effort but makes you feel like you have your life together.

3. Clean or Reorganize Your Space 

Not exciting, but weirdly satisfying. 

Ideas: 

  • Rearrange your room 
  • Deep clean your desk 
  • Organize clothes or notes 
  • Delete old photos and apps 

Your future self will thank you. 

4. “Main Character” Reset Day 

Use bad weather as an excuse to reset your life for a few hours. 

Ideas: 

  • Set goals for the semester 
  • Update your planner 
  • Apply for internships 
  • Make a budget or to-do list 

It feels productive without being overwhelming. 

Bad winter weather is basically unavoidable in college, but it doesn’t have to ruin your day. Whether you’re watching shows, cooking with friends, having game night or just doing a self-care reset, the goal is to make being inside feel intentional. Sometimes the best memories come from canceled plans and unexpected

