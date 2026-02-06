STUCK INSIDE: THINGS TO DO WHEN WINTER WEATHER IS TERRIBLE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When winter hits, everything feels harder than it needs to be. It’s freezing, the sidewalks are icy and suddenly even walking to class feels like a workout. On days when the weather is too bad to go out, it’s easy to feel bored or unmotivated, but being stuck inside doesn’t have to mean doing nothing. Here are some ideas and things you can do to make the time go by.

1. Cook or Bake Something

Snow days are the best time to actually try cooking.

Ideas:

Bake cookies or brownies

Make homemade pizza or pasta

Try TikTok recipes

Have a mini cook-off with friends

You get entertainment and food, which is basically the best combo.

2. DIY Self-Care Day

Winter is draining, so sometimes the best plan is doing nothing… but make it aesthetic.

Ideas:

Face masks and candles

Hot showers and comfy clothes

Journaling or reading

Making a chill playlist

It’s low effort but makes you feel like you have your life together.

3. Clean or Reorganize Your Space

Not exciting, but weirdly satisfying.

Ideas:

Rearrange your room

Deep clean your desk

Organize clothes or notes

Delete old photos and apps

Your future self will thank you.

4. “Main Character” Reset Day

Use bad weather as an excuse to reset your life for a few hours.

Ideas:

Set goals for the semester

Update your planner

Apply for internships

Make a budget or to-do list

It feels productive without being overwhelming.

Bad winter weather is basically unavoidable in college, but it doesn’t have to ruin your day. Whether you’re watching shows, cooking with friends, having game night or just doing a self-care reset, the goal is to make being inside feel intentional. Sometimes the best memories come from canceled plans and unexpected