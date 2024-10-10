The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From phone cases to keychains, tiny figurines known as Sonny Angels are finding their way into the hearts and homes of collectors worldwide. Whether chained onto purses or adorning nails, these miniature cherubic figures with angel wings and colorful hats have taken over the aesthetic world, but are they here to stay, or just the latest trend in a long line of fads?

What Are Sonny Angels?

Sonny Angels are miniature, collectible figurines designed in Japan. They feature round-faced babies with different-themed headwear—everything from animals and fruits to seasonal designs. Originally launched in 2004 by the Japanese company Dreams Inc., they were initially marketed as “little guardian angels” that bring happiness to those who collect them. Each series of Sonny Angels comes in a blind box, meaning collectors never know which design they’re getting until the box is opened.

Why Are People Collecting Them?

They’re cute! The mystery factor also drives the appeal. Collectors often become hooked on the anticipation of discovering new designs, leading to a “gotta collect them all” mentality. Additionally, the rise of social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram has amplified their popularity. Influencers often post videos showcasing their Sonny Angel collections or the creative ways they integrate them into daily life—on phone cases, keychains, or even as part of nail art.

A Trend or Actually Cute?

Like many collectible crazes, there’s a debate about whether Sonny Angels are popular for their genuine cuteness or simply because they’ve become trendy. While some argue that their appeal is fleeting, driven by internet virality, others insist that the timeless, minimalist design of Sonny Angels gives them staying power.

The Modern-Day Shopkins?

Sonny Angels draw comparisons to previous collectible trends, like Shopkins, which became a global phenomenon in the mid-2010s. Shopkins, miniature grocery-themed toys, quickly rose to fame but eventually fizzled out as consumer interest waned. Will Sonny Angels meet the same fate? While both trends have a similar foundation—blind box marketing, social media hype, and a focus on cute aesthetics—Sonny Angels may have more staying power. Unlike Shopkins, which primarily appealed to a younger demographic, Sonny Angels has managed to attract a wider audience, including teenagers and young adults. The minimalist design and various ways collectors incorporate them into their daily lives may give them a broader appeal and longevity.

A Trend Transcending Generations?

While it remains to be seen whether Sonny Angels will withstand the test of time, their current popularity is undeniable. Whether featured on someone’s phone case or used to decorate a desk, these tiny cherubs seem to have carved out a special place in the hearts of collectors worldwide. The question is, will they eventually be relegated to the back of a shelf, much like Shopkins, or remain a cute, timeless staple in home decor?

As with any trend, only time will tell. For now, Sonny Angels reign supreme in the world of collectibles, offering both mystery and charm in their tiny, angelic forms.