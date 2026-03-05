SONGS TO ADD TO YOUR SPRING 2026 PLAYLIST

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This winter has felt much longer than it actually is, and I’m sure all WVU students are collectively counting down the days until it’s over. Between the cloudy weather, below-freezing temperatures and seemingly constant snowfall, spring seems like a distant memory. But fear not, because spring is much closer than it seems. March 20th is the official start of the season, which is during our university’s scheduled spring break! It’s time to get out of our winter funk and start looking forward to warmer weather! What better way to do that than to develop a new playlist? Here are some songs I’ll be adding to mine, and I recommend you add them to yours!

The following songs are organized so that the most recently released are at the top, making the songs at the bottom the oldest.

The following songs came out between 2000-2026.

“Close To You” – Gracie Abrams

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Pink Skies” – Zach Bryan

“Diamond Boy” – SZA

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Headphones On” – Addison Rae

“Can’t Catch Me Now” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Stick Season” – Noah Kahan

“Call Your Mom” – Noah Kahan

“You’re Gonna Go Far” – Noah Kahan

“The Great Divide” – Noah Kahan

“Daylight” – David Kushner

“back to friends” – sombr

“Dive” – Olivia Dean

“not a lot, just forever” – Adrianne Lenker

“anything” – Adrianne Lenker

“Clay Pigeons” – Michael Cera

“Bloom – Bonus Track” – The Paper Kites

“Mystery of Love” – Sufjan Stevens

“Baby Steps” – Olivia Dean

“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean

“FAMJAM4000” – Jordan Ward

“drive ME crazy!” – Lil Yachty, Diana Gordon

“Spring Into Summer” – Lizzy McAlpine

“Evergreen” – Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

“Juno” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Spring Breakers” – Charli XCX

“Grapejuice” – Harry Styles

“Sunflower, Vol. 6” – Harry Styles

“Aperture” – Harry Styles

“End of Beginning” – Djo

“Good Days” – SZA

“Prom” – SZA

“Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee

“Sundress” – A$AP Rocky

“3 Nights” – Dominic Fike

“Hello?” – Clairo, Rejjie Snow

“Juna” – Clairo

“Supercut” – Lorde

“Hard Times” – Paramore

“Location” – Khalid

“Ophelia” – The Lumineers

“Someone New” – Hozier

“Flowers In Your Hair” – The Lumineers

“Lost” – Frank Ocean

“Super Rich Kids” – Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt

“Novacane” – Frank Ocean

“The Spins” – Mac Miller, Empire Of The Sun

“Dog Days Are Over “– Florence + The Machine

“Walking On A Dream” – Empire Of The Sun

“Use Somebody” – Kings of Leon

“Young Folks” – Peter Bjorn and John

“Hey There Delilah” – Plain White T’s

“Unwritten” – Natasha Bedingfield

“Suddenly I See” – KT Tunstall

“Mr. Brightside” – The Killers

“Drops of Jupiter” – Train

“Yellow” – Coldplay

The following songs came out before the year 2000.

“Kiss Me” – Sixpence None The Richer

“Silver Springs” – Fleetwood Mac

“Lovefool” – The Cardigans

“Alright” – Supergrass

“Beautiful Boy” – John Lennon

“Everywhere” – Fleetwood Mac

“Gypsy” – Fleetwood Mac

“Lovely Day” – Bill Withers

“Vienna” – Billy Joel

“Landslide” – Fleetwood Mac

“Rhiannon” – Fleetwood Mac

“This Will Be” – Natalie Cole

“Lovin’ You” – Minnie Riperton

“Bless the Telephone” – Labi Siffre

“American Pie” – Don McLean

“Here Comes The Sun” – The Beatles

“Build Me Up Buttercup” – The Foundations

“Chapel Of Love” – The Dixie Cups

Hopefully, these songs gave you some inspiration for your spring 2026 playlists!