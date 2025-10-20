Solo Halloween Costume Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You don’t need a group or partner to pull off a great Halloween costume. Some of the best looks come from characters who stand confidently on their own. Whether you want something inspired by pop culture, film, or just your favorite character, these solo costume ideas make it easy to look put together without needing a theme or a group.

Cher (1973 Oscars Look)

Cher has so many iconic outfits to choose from, but her gold two-piece look from the 1973 Oscars is one of her most memorable. To recreate it, wear a gold or nude-toned matching set with a long-sleeve crop top and a high-waisted skirt or pants. Look for pieces with small embellishments or rhinestones to capture the original detailing. Add gold jewelry, hoop earrings, and subtle shimmer on your face and body. Straight hair and soft bronzed makeup finish the look for a costume that’s simple yet glamorous.

Kitana (Mortal Kombat)

Kitana’s outfit is powerful but surprisingly easy to recreate. Start with a blue top or bodysuit and pair it with a two-sided high-slit skirt that moves when you walk. Add long gloves, a blue face mask, and knee-high boots. Carry a toy fan or a folded paper fan as her weapon of choice.

A Hex Girl (Scooby-Doo)

If you want something with a little edge, go as one of the Hex Girls. Pick your favorite member between Thorn, Dusk, or Luna and use black, red, or purple as your main colors. A mini skirt or leather pants with a corset or cropped top works perfectly. Add chunky boots, dark eyeliner, and bold lipstick. A toy guitar or microphone adds the finishing touch and gives the costume personality.

Mileena (Mortal Kombat)

Mileena’s look is easy to build while still standing out. Wear a magenta or deep pink halter or crop top with matching leggings or shorts. Add black gloves, armbands, or a belt. For extra detail, include a half mask or fake fangs to capture her signature grin.

Paddington Bear

This version of Paddington has a modern, simplified look that’s easy to recreate using pieces you already own. Start with a denim micro shorts and tank set in a medium or dark wash, then add black or brown boots. Accessorize with gold jewelry and a red bucket hat to complete the look. It’s fun, unexpected, and an easy way to turn a childhood favorite into a stylish Halloween fit.

Showgirl

The showgirl costume is all about sparkle and movement. Use any color corset or fitted top with a short skirt or high-waisted shorts. Add fishnets, layered jewelry, and a feathered accessory like a boa or headpiece. Finish with heels or ankle boots for a glamorous night out.

LMFAO Party Rock Cover

Recreate the energy of early 2010s party culture with this look inspired by LMFAO. Pair a zebra-print bikini or bralette with bold-colored leggings and a faux fur jacket. Add a chunky necklace, big sunglasses, and write “Sorry for Party Rocking” on your side or stomach as the final detail. The outfit is playful and confident, making it perfect for a night out or any party setting.

Halloween doesn’t have to be about matching other people. The best solo costumes show confidence through small details that make the outfit feel like your own.