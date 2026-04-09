SOCIAL MEDIA AND MODERN DATING

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something uniquely unwell about having a crush in the age of social media. It is no longer just about whether someone likes you back. Now it is about whether they viewed your Instagram Story, liked your post too fast, liked it too late, followed you first, unfollowed their ex or reposted a TikTok while leaving your text unanswered. Romance has always been complicated, but social media has turned it into a performance, a detective game and, sometimes, a low stakes psychological thriller.

I think one of the strangest parts of dating now is how much of it starts before anyone actually says how they feel. Social media lets us build entire opinions of people before a first date even happens. We scroll through old Instagram posts, study captions, check tagged photos and convince ourselves we are just being observant. In some cases, that kind of vetting is helpful. If someone’s profile is full of red flags, it is fair to take that seriously. At the same time, social media can make us feel like we know someone better than we actually do. A curated feed is still curated, even when it feels revealing.

It also changes how people try to get noticed. I think almost everyone has posted something with one specific person in mind and then pretended they did not care whether that person saw it. That is part of what makes modern dating so exhausting. Instead of just being direct, we have learned how to package ourselves into something hopefully interesting, attractive and casually desirable. A song on the story, a flattering selfie or a post timed just right. It can all start feeling less like connection and more like marketing.

The problem is that when you start shaping yourself around what another person might like, you can lose sight of a much more important question, which is whether you even like them. Social media makes it easy to focus on being chosen instead of being discerning. You can spend so much time analyzing someone’s online presence and trying to seem compatible that you forget attraction is supposed to go both ways.

Things do not necessarily get easier once you are actually with someone. Social media creates a whole new set of relationship anxieties that previous generations simply did not have to deal with in the same way. Now people debate soft launches, hard launches, whether being posted matters and whether not being posted means something is wrong. Personally, I think context matters. If someone barely uses social media, then not posting their partner probably means very little. But if they post every brunch, every gym selfie and every minor life update while insisting they are a private person about the relationship, that starts to feel less like privacy and more like omission.

That is what makes social media so messy in relationships. It is rarely just about the post itself, instead it is about what the post seems to represent. Being visible can feel validating, being hidden can feel intentional and neither feeling is entirely irrational. We live in a culture where online presence often gets treated like public proof, so it makes sense that people attach meaning to it. Still, a relationship is not healthier just because it is visible online. Plenty of couples look perfect on Instagram and are miserable in real life. A cute anniversary caption or photo dump cannot tell you how two people actually treat each other when no one is watching.

I think that is the most important thing to remember. Social media gives us access to pieces of other people’s relationships, but never the full story. We see date nights, flowers, vacations and engagement rings. We do not see the fights before the picture, the insecurity behind the caption or the silence after the phone is put down. It is so easy to compare your love life to what looks romantic online, but the internet is built on selective presentation. You are not comparing your reality to someone else’s reality, instead you are comparing your reality to their highlight reel.

Breakups might be where this becomes most obvious. Social media has made it weirdly easy to track the end of a relationship without anyone officially saying a word. The deleted pictures, the sad quotes, the sudden glow up posts and the shift in tone. Everyone becomes an investigator. And while that might seem harmless from the outside, it is strange to think about how private pain can become public conversation so quickly. One person is trying to get through the day, and someone else is piecing together clues over lunch.

That is why I think social media has changed romance in such a fundamental way. It has made relationships more visible, but not necessarily more honest. It has made communication easier, but also made overthinking unavoidable. It has given us more access to one another, while also making it harder to tell what is real. For all its supposed connectivity, social media often leaves people feeling more confused, more insecure and more aware of how they are being perceived.

At the end of the day, I do not think social media ruined relationships. I think it just magnified everything already messy about them. Crushes still make people act ridiculous, mixed signals still hurt and breakups still sting. The difference now is that all of it plays out with an audience, a digital paper trail and the constant temptation to look for meaning in every view, like and post. Sometimes there is meaning there, while sometimes there is not. Either way, I think dating gets a lot healthier when we stop treating social media like the truth and start treating it like what it really is, which is only ever a version of it.